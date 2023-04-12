Whip Media Announces a New Dynamic Data and Finance Management Suite to Automate FAST Content Performance Tracking and Provider Royalty Calculations

Whip Media FASTrack is unveiled at MIPTV in Cannes with beta launch partner Motorvision.TV

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world's largest entertainment organizations, announced today its newest product, Whip Media FASTrack. FASTrack is designed to solve reporting problems associated with free ad-supported TV (FAST) and ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) for mid and smaller tier clients. The announcement comes before the start of MIPTV in Cannes, where Whip Media will be offering attendees a comprehensive first look at FASTrack.



This new solution is designed to help channels and distributors struggling with disparate data in various formats, often provided with no title-level viewership or revenue reporting from partners. Whip Media, the industry leader in content performance tracking, has a proven record of solving these issues for the largest global media and entertainment companies for more than a decade.

"The parallels between cable TV adoption in the 1980s and FAST adoption in the 2020s are striking," said Jason Weiss, Chief Operating Officer of Whip Media. "As the industry continues to rapidly mature, developing innovative technology that helps efficiently and accurately meet the demands of content distributors becomes imperative. FASTrack is the solution to those challenges, and I can't wait for more media and entertainment partners to see this innovative platform firsthand."

FASTrack supports other service types as well, including SVOD, TVOD, streaming apps, and more, making visible to companies the entirety of their distribution revenue in one convenient place. Entertainment organizations will also be able to track content provider contracts and generate royalty statements automatically.

"FAST is exploding right now, with global FAST revenue projected to triple to $12 billion by 2027. FASTrack will help the SMB (small and medium-sized business) market manage that chaos and use data to drive their way through it, at accessible pricing," said Michael Sid, Chief Strategy Officer of Whip Media.

Key features of Whip Media FASTrack include:

Automated ingestion of performance data from FAST/AVOD, SVOD, streaming apps, TVOD/EST and more

Revenue and viewership allocation down to the title level

Access to real-time actionable data via a fully customizable report builder and analytics dashboard, and contract management tools for acquired content

Automated generation of partner payments

FASTrack solves the key reporting problems that FAST channels and distributors are facing today - allowing them to meet their growing needs for tomorrow as they continue to scale.

The new platform debuts with beta launch partner Motorvision.TV, the lifestyle and entertainment channel dedicated to live motorsports, car documentaries and the latest car trends.

"Data is key to success in creating a compelling customer experience and successful TV products," said Raimund Koehler, Chief Executive Officer of Motorvision Group. "We are thrilled to have found a partner that enables us to gain more insight into our consumers' streaming behavior and assess the profitability of our content.

"As a content creator, producer, and operator of automotive-themed television, we have content deals and TV products in more than 115 countries and distribute our channels across 60+ FAST platforms. Therefore, it is becoming increasingly complex to handle all of the different data sources. Whip Media perfectly understands the broadcast media landscape and its challenges and has built a solution that allows us to merge all data in one single source."

Whip Media currently manages performance tracking and revenue management for the largest film studios across FAST/AVOD, SVOD, streaming apps, transactional, interactive entertainment and more. General availability of Whip Media FASTrack is anticipated for Q3 2023. For more details on Whip Media, please visit www.whipmedia.com/fastrack.

About Whip Media

Whip Media is reimagining content licensing to create a smarter, more connected entertainment ecosystem. We help the world's leading entertainment organizations succeed in today's high-volume, high-velocity global content environment with a market leading cloud software platform that combines unique, actionable insights with scalable, connected workflows for licensing, content planning and financial operations. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

Contact

Sean Burch

714.865.1162

sburch@whipmedia.com