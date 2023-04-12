Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 28,000,000 Units at a price of $0.25 per Unit to raise approximately C$7.0 million. Each Unit sold consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Common Share for a period of 24 months from closing at a price of $0.35 per Common Share. Mr. Eric Sprott has agreed to participate in the private placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for metallurgical and engineering studies on the Berenguela Silver-Copper-Manganese project in southern Peru ("Berenguela" or the "Project'), project payments related to the purchase of Berenguela and for general working capital purposes. In March 2023, the Company published an expanded Mineral Resource estimate for Berenguela (see company NR dated March 2, 2023). The company has initiated advanced metallurgical testwork programs on bulk drill core samples from key mineralized domains targeted in its drill program. This testwork, to be completed by Kappes Cassiday and Associates of Reno, Nevada, will encompass flowsheets for silver, copper and zinc recovery and ultimately identify the potential manganese products including focusing on battery grade manganese sulphate (MnSO4). It is anticipated that the results of this testwork will be incorporated into a preliminary economic analysis for Berenguela to be completed during 2024.

The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with the Private Placement. The private placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable securities regulatory bodies, and the securities will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the closing date, under Canadian securities laws.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver Ltd is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver, and aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality silver projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The Company's projects have been selected based on growth and development potential.

Berenguela Silver-Copper project. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest through a binding agreement with SSR Mining. The project is located in the Department of Puno, in southern central Peru. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on the property was filed in February 2021 (available on SEDAR and the Company's web page). The Company is currently drilling at Berenguela and planning to advance the project through a pre-feasibility study.

Challacollo Silver-Gold project. The Company recently completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Challacollo silver-gold project from Mandalay Resources; see Company news release dated August 11, 2022. A NI 43-101 mineral resource was released on December 15, 2020 (available on SEDAR and the Company's web page). The Company is currently permitting road access in anticipation of an upcoming drill program.

Cachinal Silver-Gold project. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Cachinal Ag-Au project, located 2.5 hours south of Antofagasta. On June 10, 2022 Aftermath announced it had reached an agreement to sell Cachinal to Honey Badger Silver Inc. On September 16, 2020 the Company released a CIM compliant Mineral Resource and accompanying NI 43-101 Technical Report (available on SEDAR and on the Company's web page).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Ralph Rushton"

Ralph Rushton

CEO and Director

604-484-7855

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including without limitation, exploration plans at the Company's mineral projects (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including without limitation, failure of the Company to obtain TSX Venture Exchange approval for the proposed Warrant amendments. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, failure of the Company to obtain TSX Venture Exchange approval for the proposed Warrant amendments. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, including but not limited to operational risk; political risk; currency risk; capital cost inflation risk; that data is incomplete or inaccurate. The reader is referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors, accessible through Aftermath Silver's profile at www.sedar.com.

There is no certainty that any forward-looking statement will come to pass and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to provide updates to any of the forward-looking statements in this release, except as required by law.

Not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to U.S. wire services.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162065