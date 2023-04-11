Kronos Bio, Inc.: Kronos Bio Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Katherine Vega Stultz appointed to Board



SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced the appointment of Katherine Vega Stultz to its Board of Directors, replacing Otello Stampacchia, Ph.D., who stepped down as of March 31, 2023.

"We are very pleased to welcome Katherine to our Board of Directors. She brings a wealth of both biopharmaceutical leadership experience and oncology drug development. I also want to thank Otello for his dedicated service to Kronos. He has provided valuable insights and guidance during his time on the Board," said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kronos Bio. "I am confident the addition of Katherine to our board will be invaluable as we continue to advance our robust preclinical and clinical pipeline."

"I am delighted to join the Kronos Bio Board at this exciting time, as the company leverages its expertise to develop innovative therapies for difficult to treat cancers," said Ms. Stultz. "I look forward to partnering with this seasoned board and management team to help guide the company as it advances its research and development programs".

Ms. Stultz has over 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocelot Bio. Prior to this role, Ms. Stultz served as Chief Operating Officer at Graphite Bio. Previously, she spent 15 years at Celgene, where she held leadership roles including General Manager of Portugal and Spain; Corporate Vice President, Global Project and Portfolio Management for Hematology/Oncology; and Executive Director, Global Project Leader and U.S. Brand Leader. She began her career at Eli Lilly & Company and ConvaTec. Ms. Stultz earned her B.S. in mechanical engineering from Cornell University.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that is advancing two investigational compounds in clinical trials for patients with cancer. The company is developing the CDK9 inhibitor KB-0742 as a treatment for MYC-amplified solid tumors and other transcriptionally addicted solid tumors and lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor, for patients with FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. The company's scientific focus is on developing medicines that target the dysregulated transcription that is the hallmark of cancer and other serious diseases.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

