InflaRx N.V.: InflaRx Announces Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

JENA, Germany, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of ordinary shares of the Company. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the continued development of vilobelimab, general research and development expenses and investments in the Company's commercial infrastructure and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is serving as sole book-running manager for the proposed offering, and LifeSci Capital, LLC as co-manager.

A shelf registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 17, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863, or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About InflaRx N.V.:

InflaRx GmbH (in Germany) and InflaRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA) are wholly owned subsidiaries of InflaRx N.V. (together "InflaRx").

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a / C5aR technologies to discover and develop first-in-class or best-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a and C5aR. Complement C5a and its receptor C5aR are powerful inflammatory mediators involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

