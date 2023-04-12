Quantum Metric Secures Major Customer Wins in EMEA, Demonstrating Strong Market Demand

Partnerships span key industries in the region and feature organizations such as Virgin Atlantic, Air Europa, and Domestic & General.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric , the Continuous Product Design platform for customer-driven digital experiences, today announces a series of new customer wins in the EMEA region, including Virgin Atlantic, Air Europa, and Domestic & General. New customers in the region have contributed to EMEA seeing a 85% ARR increase between 2021 and 2022.





"We're thrilled to welcome these industry leaders to our growing list of global customers," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric. "Quantum Metric's unique structured approach to analyzing digital experiences enables teams to improve efficiency, while more effectively empathizing with their customer. By partnering with Quantum Metric, each of these organizations has chosen to invest in their digital futures and prioritize putting their customer at the heart of their experiences."

Quantum Metric's platform uses machine intelligence to automatically discover and prioritize customer friction, enabling teams to quickly address the most impactful issues and deliver a superior digital experience. Through actionable insights and analytics, businesses can optimize their online channels to drive business growth. With the introduction of Quantum Metric Atlas in January, a comprehensive library of pre-built industry guides that provide a step-by-step approach to improving critical digital use cases, every member of digital teams can now also feel confident in knowing where and how to surface insights that impact the KPIs they care about.

Nick Sohi, Head of Ecommerce and Performance at Virgin Atlantic commented: "We're delighted that Virgin Atlantic has partnered with Quantum Metric. We always strive to create brilliantly different experiences for our customers and as their requirements evolved, our digital experiences grew. This meant we needed a simple and direct way to ensure our teams were working on items that would make the biggest impact on our business and enhance our customer experience.

With Quantum Metric, our teams at Virgin Atlantic now have the visibility and ability to quickly take action, to create thoughtful experiences that feel different for our customers."

"Before Quantum Metric, we understood where friction was occurring within our experience, but didn't have full visibility into why it was happening and how it was impacting the customer," said Priyan Lad, Digital Analytics Lead at Domestic & General. With Quantum Metric we can get to the heart of the issue. Our ability to dive deeper into each micro experience and quickly quantify its impact has evolved the way our teams are able to prioritise and best serve the needs of the customer."

Quantum Metric's recent wins in EMEA demonstrate the company's growing presence and influence in the region with expected continued growth in DACH and IBERIA regions, as well as continued saturation with the UK & I. For more information on Quantum Metric visit: quantummetric.com.

About Quantum Metric

As the pioneer in Continuous Product Design, Quantum Metric helps organizations put customers at the heart of everything they do. The Quantum Metric platform provides a structured approach to understanding the digital customer journey, enabling organizations to identify, quantify and prioritize digital needs based on the impact to the customer and business' bottom line. Today, Quantum Metric captures insights from 40% of the world's internet users, supporting globally recognized brands across industries including retail, travel, financial services and telecommunications. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit www.quantummetric.com .

