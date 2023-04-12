The China Academy of Metrology and Science has certified Jolywood's 26.7% efficiency rating for an n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell, which the company claims is a world record. In November 2022, it announced a 26.1% efficiency rating for a similar cell.Jolywood claims to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 26.7% for an n-type M10 solar cell based on TOPCon technology. The China Academy of Metrology and Science has certified the result, which Jolywood said currently represents a world record for an n-type TOPCon cell. It improves upon the company's previous ...

