San Ramon, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - InsMark, a US-based fintech company, plans to release InsMark Essentials on May 1st, 2023, and will include the four most popular illustration modules from its flagship product, the InsMark Illustration System.

InsMark Essentials gives advisors the tools to illustrate cash value products versus term insurance and other investments (such as mutual funds) using each client's unique tax bracket and other financial attributes. InsMark Essentials will then produce presentations demonstrating mathematically if and when cash value life insurance is suitable as a complement to the client's overall financial and estate plan.

Starting May 1st, 2023, financial advisors and life insurance producers can purchase a license to use InsMark Essentials at InsMark.com. Customers can also request a 30-day trial.

InsMark is a financial software company (fintech company) founded in 1983 by Robert B. Ritter. Jr., (first recipient of the Robert B. Ritter, Jr. Forum 400 Lifetime Achievement Award) with the goal of providing financial advisors and life producers with software tools to help them educate their clients on options using comparative mathematical analysis ("A" vs "B"). InsMark has been sponsored by more than 100 insurance companies, and its software products have been licensed by over 20,000 advisors and life insurance producers.

