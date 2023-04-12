Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.: Idaho Strategic Issues President's Letter to Stakeholders

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSE American:IDR) ("IDR" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following President's Letter to Stakeholders:

To the Stakeholders of Idaho Strategic Resources,

IDR's corporate journey began when the world seemed less complicated and somewhat more certain, and I get the impression that many of us didn't fully appreciate those 'good times' for what they were. Now, aside from being part of the most telegraphed rising interest rate environment in history - that apparently everyone saw coming except those charged with stress testing our banking system - our country and the rest of the world couldn't be more complicated and uncertain. It is these macro and micro realities that provide almost daily validation and lend to support that our business plan is more relevant now than ever before. It is our belief that if the proper base is built that you will one day enjoy strengths that others cannot legitimately lay claim (pun intended). And with IDR, our well-documented 'base' is comprised of gold as a store of value and source of cash flow combined with the potential of an almost proprietary call option on the rare earth elements demands of the future.

It's been said - and we agree - that there is an almost constant conversation between the past and the present, especially when operating a mine in a historic gold district. At the Golden Chest, we are advancing multiple headings in the Skookum and have two new areas of focus, the H-Vein and the Jumbo Vein. And while we do not yet know their full potential, if the motivation of our guys is any indication, we should be fine. Not long ago we had considered the Paymaster as potentially the next area of production, however as the Skookum development advanced to being more than a year ahead of schedule, the H-Vein came into play given it was now a lot closer to the new Skookum development. We developed over to the H-Vein and the first loads of ore have reached the mill. This was also done while staying within our current cost structure.

Additionally, in our own unique version of 'as above, so below', we are evaluating the underground potential of the 'Jumbo Vein' following completion of mining the same vein on the surface of the Jumbo Pit (due to encountering some significant gold assays). For reference, the Jumbo Vein was the last area/vein we produced from in the open pit. And while we will provide a more detailed update on both the H-Vein and Jumbo Vein shortly; it is worth noting that the sample from the Jumbo Vein where it enters the pit wall was 0.6 meters (m) wide (true thickness) and assayed 152 grams per ton (g/t) gold. The other potential Jumbo Vein 'bookend' is hole GC11-41T, located approximately 90-meters away from the pit and at roughly the same elevation. The intercept in GC11-41T is 0.9 m wide (true thickness) and assays 137 g/t gold. It's the 'what if' of what may lie between these bookends that will tell the story and has everyone excited.

I recently read that 'The half-life of decisions has collapsed, requiring more frequent evaluations of whether choices made a few months or even weeks ago still make sense.' As Americans we've watched as our adversaries increase gold reserves, openly align against us, and are now formally disassociating with the dollar thus reducing their need for dollar reserves. This is not a short-term phenomenon and is obviously bullish for gold, especially when it runs concurrent with accelerated dollar printing and political division (and possibly some misdirection) here in the US. It's almost as if some insist on playing this risky game under the assumption that we still enjoy the same negotiating leverage, and they either do not or will not recognize that the above-mentioned combination could blow up our national share structure (currency).

So, is there any good news, is any progress being made? Within IDR the short answer is yes and as Americans, the answer is also yes. As Idaho Strategic closes out the first quarter of 2023 with over $3 million in revenue, I firmly believe that the Company is in a position of strength. Beyond the steady and consistent growth of IDR's base, the advancement of the REE industry is occurring in a manner that differs from typical commodity cycles. I believe this is confusing to some as this isn't as much a cycle as it is an all-encompassing paradigm shift combined with an extreme lack of investible ideas that are increasingly overshadowed by a challenged reserve currency. So, at the risk of saying 'this time is different', I think we can all probably agree that this time everything is different.

The news that doesn't make the news, is that there are some good people that are tackling the hard part regarding critical minerals, processing, and development. We continue to see green shoots and support throughout various agencies, colleges, and national labs. While we remain within the constraints of the process, early-stage and theoretical discussions around the path from mine to end products here in the U.S. are happening, and Idaho Strategic's position as the largest rare earth elements landholder in the U.S. combined with the results from our 2022 REE exploration programs have afforded us a place in these discussions. For our company to control over 18,000 acres within Idaho's Rare Earth Elements-Thorium (REE-Th) Belt and have grab samples at Lemhi Pass exceed 4% total rare earths in which over 2% is comprised solely of neodymium is considerable support to our plans. Furthermore, the Lemhi Pass area has been hypothesized to potentially contain the highest weight percent neodymium oxide content in the world, as written in historic publications by the Idaho Geological Survey.

In my opinion, mining will equate more with technology than ever before, and the future will merge mining and technology with environmental ethics/offshoring and the rights of foreign laborers. Necessity will dictate that future domestic plans will reflect more regionalization and rightly include everyone at the table from the start, however this time 'finding a way to say no' will not be as readily accepted. And short of sounding like an old man at the grocery store checkout, we consumers will get comfortable paying more for products knowing they were produced with quality supervision and under acceptable standards of living (and to be honest, with the loss of dollar purchasing power it will feel like we are paying more regardless of the choices we make).

Those of us in the business of production know that a stack of bricks is not a house. I once heard that there's a fine line between fishing and standing on the shore looking like an idiot. And these days it seems there is an increasing number of folks that loudly believe they are fishing when its plain to see that they are just standing on the shore. It's through a combination of IDR's history and its many decades of individual experience that we built a structure uniquely designed to run toward difficult times like these. Every missed game or birthday or anniversary due to working in remote locations because of the lack of local jobs means something to us. These are real-world conversations and are directly reflected in the culture of our company.

Thank you for your time,

John

About Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.

Domiciled in Idaho and headquartered in the Panhandle of northern Idaho, Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is one of the few resource-based companies (public or private) possessing the combination of officially recognized U.S. domestic rare earth elements properties (in Idaho), the largest known concentration of thorium resources in the U.S., and Idaho-based gold production located in an established mining community.

Idaho Strategic Resources produces gold at the Golden Chest Mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) area of the world-class Coeur d'Alene Mining District, north of the prolific Silver Valley. With over 7,300 acres of patented and unpatented land, the Company has the largest private land position in the area following its consolidation of the Murray Gold Belt for the first time in over 100-years.

In addition to gold and gold production, the Company maintains an important strategic presence in the U.S. Critical Minerals sector, specifically focused on the more "at-risk" Rare Earth Elements (REEs) with an overall land position of approximately 18,030 acres in Idaho's REE-Th Belt. The Company's Diamond Creek, Roberts, and Lemhi Pass REE properties are included the U.S. national REE inventory as listed in USGS, IGS and DOE publications. IDR's Lemhi Pass REE-Thorium Project is also recognized by the USGS and IGS as containing the largest concentration of thorium resources in the country. All three projects are located in central Idaho and participating in the USGS Earth MRI program.

With an impressive mix of experience and dedication, the folks at IDR maintain a long-standing "We Live Here" approach to corporate culture, land management, and historic preservation. Furthermore, it is our belief that successful operations begin with the heightened responsibility that only local oversight and a community mindset can provide. Its "everyone goes home at night" policy would not be possible without the multi-generational base of local exploration, drilling, mining, milling, and business professionals that reside in and near the communities of the Silver Valley and North Idaho.

