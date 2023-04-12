FBC Holding, Inc. Announces Extravagant 2023 Fall Music Festival

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is thrilled to announce that the company will be hosting a Music Festival alongside popular Streetwear Vendors on October 14th, 2023. This exciting event will be held at Walter Studios in the heart of Phoenix, Arizona.

This musical event will feature some of the most talented musicians from all over the country, showcasing a range of musical styles and genres. Attendees can expect a stacked lineup including a special guest rap artist which will be announced at a later date. In addition, attendees will also get a unique shopping experience provided by FBC Holding, Inc's carefully curated selection of clothing vendors. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "Music and fashion have always gone hand in hand, and we believe that having clothing vendors at the festival will add an extra layer of excitement to the event."

FBC Holding, Inc. have handpicked a selection of clothing vendors that they believe will appeal to a wide range of styles and tastes. Attendees can browse and shop at their leisure, finding the perfect outfit to wear as they enjoy the festival's music performances.

"We want to make sure that we have something for everyone." added Lisa Nelson. "From vintage to modern trendy streetwear, our clothing vendors will have a variety of styles and trends available for purchase." In addition to the music and shopping, the festival will also feature a range of food and drink vendors, as well as other fun activities and attractions for attendees to enjoy. All proceeds will go towards teen safety driving and the company will keep beloved shareholders updated every step of the way as the event gets closer.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. has built a significant reputation by delivering on both Clothing quality and price to become one of the most respected and trusted names in the Retail Clothing Space. Our customers admire our variety of high-end clothing, top notch customer service, competitive pricing, and easy payment alternatives. Since Hyperviolent first opened, Formrunner Apparel Inc. has managed to establish valuable long-term relationships with customers and distributors and the company cannot wait to see what the future holds! More news to come!

