Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("Awakn"), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), is today providing a corporate update.

Dr. Ben Sessa has resigned from his role as Head of Psychedelic Medicine at Awakn and will leave the business effective April 13. As a result of Dr. Sessa leaving Awakn, Dr. Sessa has agreed to transfer his 49% stake of Awakn Bristol Limited, which operates Awakn Clinics Bristol, to Awakn Life Sciences Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Awakn, resulting in Awakn Life Sciences Inc. holding a 100% interest in the Bristol operation.

Nushama Inc., a licensing partner of Awakn based in Manhattan, New York, has treated its first clients with Awakn's novel treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder, Awakn Kare, marking the first people in North America to receive the treatment.

Awakn has completed the filing of three Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) applications for its New Chemical Entity program. As a result, and pursuant to the Intellectual Property Transfer Agreement among Awakn, Awakn Life Sciences Inc. and Equasy Enterprises Ltd. dated March 8, 2021, as amended, an additional 70,000 common shares of Awakn are issuable to Prof. David Nutt.

On March 1st, 2023, Awakn opened 'Awakn Clinics Trondheim', Awakn's fourth clinic and its second clinic in Norway. Awakn Clinics Trondheim is the first ketamine-assisted therapy clinic in the region. In accordance with the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement among Awakn Axonklinikken AS ("Axon") and its shareholders dated September 15, 2021, the opening of an additional clinic in Norway has triggered an obligation of Awakn to issue an additional aggregate of 100,000 common shares of Awakn to the former shareholders of Axon.

Awakn CEO, Anthony Tennyson commented: "We thank Dr. Sessa for his contribution to Awakn and wish him well in the future. We are happy to hit another milestone in our licensing partnerships business with the first clients to be treated with Awakn Kare in North America. On the clinics side of the business, we are delighted to open our fourth clinic, and second in Norway; we have a dedicated and industry-leading team in Norway making huge progress."

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to treat addiction. Awakn has a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a condition affecting 285m people globally for which the current standard of care is inadequate. Our goal is to provide breakthrough therapeutics to addiction sufferers in desperate need and our strategy is focused on commercializing our R&D pipeline across multiple channels.

