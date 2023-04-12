Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that its directors have agreed to receive their director fees in the form of stock options in lieu of cash for each quarterly period starting the quarter ended March 31, 2023, until December 31, 2023.

Each director was granted 13,392 stock options at an exercise price of $0.46 in lieu of their director fees for Q1 2023. An aggregate of 53,568 stock options were granted. The stock options will be exercisable for three years and will vest on April 12, 2023. Each quarter, the Company will grant stock options equivalent in fair value to the director fees forfeited, at an exercise price of one cent above the closing price of Aurania's shares the day prior to the grant and exercisable at any time for a period of three years following the date of issuance.

The Company also announces that all concession fees for its mineral properties in Ecuador have been paid, with such concessions being fully renewed and in good standing.

