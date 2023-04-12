Launch of free plans and community forum reinforces commitment to the open source community and is a testament to its vision of democratizing open source technologies

Aiven, the open source cloud data platform, today announced the launch of free plans for its open source database services, Aiven for PostgreSQL, Aiven for MySQL, and Aiven for Redis. These free plans are available to anyone with technical support through a newly launched community forum.

"By making our portfolio of open source tools that our customers love accessible to all, we're enabling the next generation of developers to begin learning and expanding their skill set without having to endure the traditionally high costs," said Oskari Saarenmaa, Co-Founder and CEO of Aiven. "Providing access to these free plans is another step in realizing Aiven's vision of democratizing open source technologies, making them available to everyone and reinforcing our commitment to the open source community."

The new free plans from Aiven allow everyone to access the Aiven platform with no commitments or hidden costs. The free plans include many advanced Aiven platform features. These include dedicated instances, daily backups, Terraform integration and more. Once initiated, Aiven free plans can be seamlessly, securely, and automatically upgraded to larger, paid plans as required.

Technical support for Aiven free plans is available through the new Aiven Community Forum, which launches alongside the new plans. The Aiven Community Forum provides a space for developers to discuss and collaborate on the applications and services they are building with open source data technologies. Developers can share what they are building, ask questions, and get support on challenges they are facing from other members of the community and Aiven team members, or Crabs as we like to call them.

"Aiven extending free access to its platform and setting up of a community forum have an impact on far more than just one student or developer looking to learn more about databases," said Stephen Catanzano, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "Open source educators and the broader developer community now have greater opportunities to drive awareness to and grow the technology most crucial to our society."

Learn more about Aiven's free plans here and head to our community forum to join the discussion today!

