Quark Software, Inc.: Quark Gains ISO 27001 Certification

Demonstrates organizational commitment to ensuring information and IT processes have highest level of security

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 12, 2023, the global provider of content automation, intelligence and design software today announced it has achieved ISO 27001 ISM certification, ensuring all processes, systems and people across the organization are adhering to this security standard. This globally recognized certificate ensures Quark has the highest level of Information Security practices and protocols in place to protect information assets from even the most sophisticated threat vectors.



"We know how important security is to our enterprise customers and we share this priority within our own organization," said Leigh Weston, Vice President of Risk Management & Compliance, Quark. "Gaining ISO 27001 certification is a testament of our organizational commitment to protecting sensitive information and to meeting security industry best practices. This is of the utmost importance as we work more closely with customers to mature their content ecosystems, so the highest level of information and data security is implemented as part of their content technology deployments. It shows we are doing the right things right."

The International Standards Organization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental organization that brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant international standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.

Receiving ISO 27001 certification, an information security management system (ISMS) standard, ensures Quark has the policies, processes, procedures, systems and people in place to manage information security risks in a structured and systematic way. It also confirms that Quark has adequate and proportionate security controls in place to protect information assets.

In addition to meeting key ISMS critical element requirements, Quark has implemented physical and environmental security controls to protect the data and information systems from theft, damage, or loss. The company has also implemented a number of information security initiatives that ensure the company can quickly adapt to emerging threats and vulnerabilities.

To learn more about Quark ISO 27001 certification and organizational security practices in place visit the Quark Security Center.

