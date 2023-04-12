Coller Capital ("Coller"), the leading independent investor dedicated to the private capital secondaries market, today announced that Hunter Point Capital ("HPC") has made a strategic minority investment in the firm.

The investment aims to support Coller's long-term growth. It builds on the success of Coller's market-leading Credit Secondaries business and its latest innovative RMB fund, as well as accelerating the expansion of its reach in the Private Wealth market.

Jeremy Coller, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, said, "We are delighted to welcome HPC as a shareholder as we continue to innovate in the secondaries market. We look forward to collaborating with Bennett Goodman, Avi Kalichstein and the entire HPC team."

Avi Kalichstein, Co-Founder and CEO of HPC, added, "Coller is a pioneer in the secondaries business, a dynamic and growing asset class. Building on that heritage, Jeremy and the talented team at Coller remain committed to innovation and the delivery of market-leading returns to their investors. We are proud to support their continued growth."

There will be no change in governance, the investment process or day-to-day management of Coller. All proceeds from the transaction will be reinvested into Coller funds.

Morgan Stanley Co. International plc and Evercore served as joint financial advisors. Kirkland Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Coller. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver Jacobson LLP served as legal counsel to HPC.

About Coller Capital

Coller Capital, founded in 1990, is one of the leading independent investors dedicated to the private capital secondaries market- and widely acknowledged as an innovator at the complex end of secondaries.

The firm provides liquidity solutions to private markets investors worldwide, acquiring interests in private equity, private credit, and other private markets assets. With headquarters in London, and offices in New York, Hong Kong, Beijing and Seoul, Coller's multinational investment team has a truly global reach.

In January 2021, the firm closed Coller International Partners VIII, with committed capital (including co-investment vehicles) of just over $9 billion and backing from over 200 of the world's leading institutional investors. In February 2022 the firm closed Coller Credit Opportunities I, with committed capital (including co-investment vehicles) of c.$1.45 billion and backing from over 30 institutional investors.

In March 2023, Coller Capital announced the creation of its global Private Wealth Secondaries Solutions ("PWSS") business to provide further access to private capital markets for high-net-worth individuals.

About Hunter Point Capital

Hunter Point Capital ("HPC") is a leading independent investment firm seeking to provide capital solutions to alternative asset managers that are poised to build enduring franchises and define the next generation of leading investment firms across the globe. HPC believes that being a strategic partner for growth to investment managers makes it a preferred choice for successful and promising GPs seeking tailored capital solutions. For more information, please visit www.hunterpointcapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005179/en/

Contacts:

Coller Capital:

Shireen Farhana: +44 7757 299 250

Pippa Bailey: +44 7738 912 267

Montfort Communications, London coller@montfort.london

Hunter Point Capital:

Joshua Rosen Julia Cohen

Prosek Partners, New York

Pro-hunterpointcapital@prosek.com