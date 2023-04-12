Identillect Technologies Corp: Identillect Selected by Consumer Products Firm Diamcers for Cybersecurity Protections Across Mexico

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSXV:ID)(Frankfurt:8ID), an industry pioneer in email security solutions, is pleased to announce that Diamcers, a large regional player in the Mexican consumer products space, has selected Identillect's Delivery Trust® cybersecurity platform to protect its most sensitive information against cyber threats. This continues the rapid expansion of Identillect across Mexico - one of the most vulnerable nations to the omnipresent cybercrime wave that defines today's digital landscape. During the first six months of 2022, nearly 85 billion cyberattacks were attempted in Mexico - a 40% rise over 2021, per the Mexican Cybersecurity Association (AMECI).

Ranked #2 in cyberattacks among Latin American countries, Mexico has become a core market for Identillect's flagship Delivery Trust® encrypted email solution. Aided by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), key forms of cyber-attacks, such as phishing, ransomware, CAPTCHA-breaking, and voice cloning have put the impetus on companies to get in front of the threat by implementing ultra-secure protections against their most sensitive information and communications.

Identillect is a first mover in the region, bringing to Latin America an email security solution that incorporates blockchain technology to deliver elite encryption features that combat today's ever-present cyber threats. Notes Identillect CEO Todd Sexton, "AI will continue to improve over time, and Identillect remains committed to bringing knowledge leadership and practical solutions to Mexico and all of Latin America."

"Maintaining security throughout our organization has been increasingly more important and we are committed to increasing security with our communication, this is why we selected Identillect to secure our sensitive emails and communication,' stated Luis Torres Santillan, General Director of Diamcers.

About Diamcers

Productos Diamcers SA DE CV ("Diamcers") is a diversified consumer products company dedicated to the purchase, sale, distribution, and packaging of grains and vegetables for both human consumption and agricultural end markets. With headquarters in Tijuana, Mexico, and distributed operations across Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora and Sinaloa, Diamcers serves the region with a commitment to quality and consistency. More information on Diamcers can be found on the company's website.

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of blockchain-embedded email encryption services. Its flagship Delivery Trust® cybersecurity platform provides ultra secure email communications, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® leverages the Ethereum blockchain for a uniquely secure solution. By drawing on the inherent value proposition of the blockchain ledger, Delivery Trust® relies on 11 unique integrity factors which are stored on the Ethereum ledger for every email that is composed. This digital fingerprint is then encrypted by the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) key algorithm and placed on a decentralized ledger that must precisely match the recipient's key.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

