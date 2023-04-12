Commercial Vehicle Group: CVG Announces Launch of Aftermarket E-Commerce Business Targeted at Commercial Vehicle Operators

Online, Ship-from-Stock for CVG's Aftermarket Products and more.

NEW ALBANY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / CVG (NASDAQ:CVGI) is thrilled to launch its aftermarket e-commerce business to support commercial vehicle operators with the introduction of AftermarketTruckParts.com. Beginning with the U.S. market, CVG is offering its renowned brands including Bostrom Seats, National Seats, Sprague windshield wiper systems and Moto Mirror products online. You can browse the company's products, seamlessly place orders and have them shipped direct from the factory in just days.



"This is an exciting time for CVG as we expand our company further into the aftermarket," said Harold Bevis, CVG President and CEO. "Fleets and independent operators remain challenged with such critical issues as driver retention and vehicle uptime. By offering a broad range of replacement parts and shipping them quickly from our plants, we can help keep drivers happy and trucks on the road."

The initial launch of CVG's e-commerce website will feature over 250 of the company's most popular products. It will also be home to a blog that provides tutorials, interviews, product information and support, and insights for truck and fleet owners, as well as drivers. Customers and brand loyalists can also subscribe to the Aftermarket Truck Parts newsletter, which will include coupons, industry insight, giveaways and more. CVG encourages fans of the company's brands to follow them on Facebook to receive exclusive offers. To celebrate the launch, customers can use the coupon code "LAUNCH10" at checkout to receive 10% off their first order.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about our company and products is available at www.cvgrp.com.

CVG BRANDS

Bostrom Seating

Bostrom Seating has a long-standing reputation for providing comfortable, durable, and ergonomically designed seats for the commercial trucking industry. Their innovative product line offers superior quality and unmatched value, ensuring drivers stay comfortable and safe on the road. Follow Bostrom Seating on Facebook.

National Seating

National Seating is a market leader in providing heavy-duty truck seats with a focus on safety, comfort, and performance. Their wide range of seating solutions is designed to meet the diverse needs of commercial truck drivers. Follow National Seating on Facebook.

Sprague Devices

Sprague Devices is known for its high-quality aftermarket truck parts, engineered to deliver reliable performance and long-lasting durability. Their product range includes wiper blades, motors and components for commercial vehicles. Follow Sprague Devices on Facebook.

Moto Mirror

Moto Mirror is renowned for its cutting-edge mirror solutions for commercial vehicles, combining functionality and style. With a focus on safety and visibility, their innovative designs offer drivers unparalleled clarity and field of view on the road. Follow Moto Mirror on Facebook.

