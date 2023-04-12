Downtown Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Broadway Cannabis Market is excited to launch their third dispensary in Downtown Portland. This new location, situated on the Southwest side of Broadway in the historic US Outdoor Store, will provide new job opportunities to over 20 people. To celebrate the opening of their third dispensary, Broadway Cannabis will be hosting a Grand Opening event on April 14th starting at 3pm PST at 219 SW Broadway Ave, Portland, OR 97205.





New Broadway Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Downtown Portland



Created by a former renewable energy expert, Broadway Cannabis market has always had goals of making Portland a cleaner and safer place for visitors and locals alike. Opening their first store at 427 NW Broadway Ave., they were hit hard by the pandemic. However, when given the chance to get another retail cannabis license, they set their eyes on an additional dispensary location in downtown.

"Over the past few years, foot traffic decline in Portland has caused financial difficulties for many of its small businesses. The US Outdoor Store is well-known throughout the town, and we thought the historic 1908 five-story building with a total area of 30,000 square feet was an ideal space for our new headquarters. Providing new job opportunities to people in the city as well as rehabbing a recognized historic landmark is just the beginning of many positive improvements the team at Broadway Cannabis Market hopes to accomplish to help rebuild the city of Portland." said Tony Birch, CEO of Broadway Cannabis Market.

The Broadway Cannabis team has renovated all floors of the 1908 building. It now boasts a unique feature - a botanical mural of a cannabis plant that stretches over 35 feet on its exterior. This mural represents the promotion of safe access to cannabis for everyone.

The new Broadway Cannabis Market Downtown invites the public to join in celebrating their grand opening on April 14th with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:00 PM and a party shortly after. Stop by and check out their all-new dispensary opening this Friday, April 14th. Open from 8 AM - 9:50 PM.

About: Broadway Cannabis Market is a locally owned business that prioritizes the well-being of its community. Their primary goal is to offer the best quality cannabis products, including a wide selection of fresh flowers, to ensure customers feel positive throughout their visit. They have a variety of products such as marijuana flower, cannabis extracts, pre-rolled joints, weed cartridges, infused topicals, or THC/CBD edibles.

