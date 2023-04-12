OCP Regional Summit in Prague Invites Telescent to Present on How Automation Revolutionizes the Future of Edge Infrastructure

Telescent, a leading manufacturer of automated fiber cross-connects for networks and data centers, announces today that it has been invited to present at the 2023 OCP Regional Summit in Prague Congress Center taking place on April 19-20, 2023. The invite-only event is part of the Future Technologies Symposium demonstration taking place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The program brings together research organizations, academia, as well as startup and investor communities, to solve longer-term challenges facing the technology infrastructure industry.

Telescent's technology demonstration will showcase the company's all-fiber, robotic fiber patch-panel that scales to thousands of fibers per system and is designed to manage the fiber connectivity in hyperscale data centers and machine learning clusters. The programmable fiber interconnect platform also integrates diagnostic tools such as power monitors and OTDRs to improve network service delivery, performance and uptime.

The live demo will illustrate how the Telescent system can be directed and managed remotely through an open software API to control and reconfigure the physical network topology, all while maintaining a machine accurate fiber inventory and test database. To illustrate the remote-controlled capabilities, users at the Prague conference will remotely access, operate and reconfigure a Telescent system located in Irvine CA, all in real-time.

"Automating the characterization of fibers to guarantee link performance at ever increasing bandwidth and tighter loss budgets helps improve the performance and operational efficiency of hyperscale data centers and mass-scale networks," comments Anthony Kewitsch, Co-Founder and CEO of Telescent. "Telescent's fiber management systems extend API control to the fiber infrastructure, enabling data center and network operators to save significant time and manpower. Using our automated cross connect platform enables customers to connect with ease and simplifies the management of fiber at scale." Telescent's automatic cross-connect platform has been deployed globally for over 4 years and is adopted by companies including MOX Networks and Quantum Loophole.

To register for the OCP Regional Summit or learn more about the speaker topics, visit here. For more information about Telescent, go to: www.telescent.com.

About Telescent

With a large-scale, low-loss, robotic patch-panel solution, Telescent Inc. brings automation to the fiber layer of optical networks. Telescent's unique all-fiber design ensures optimal performance and reliability while enabling software control for remote reconfigurations and diagnostics. Companies can enjoy the advantages of automation with Telescent's new RobUSTTM system configuration, providing enhanced flexibility to upgrade the system on a pay-as-you-go basis as port count requirements expand.

Automation of the fiber layer can reduce operating expenses and errors while creating new service opportunities for multi-tenant data center operators, telecom service providers, and at hyperscale cloud data centers. To learn more about Telescent, including any recent product updates, please visit www.telescent.com.

About OCP

The Open Compute Project is a collaborative community focused on redesigning hardware technology to efficiently support the growing demands on compute infrastructure. The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center's networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP's collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry edge infrastructure.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005022/en/

Contacts:

Ilissa Miller

iMiller Public Relations

Tel: 1.914.315.6424

Email: telescent@imillerpr.com