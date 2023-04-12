PittMoss: What If The Best Soil On The Market Was Also The Best For The Planet?

Interested in investing in PittMoss's campaign? Click here to get started!

AMBRIDGE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / COVID-19 dramatically changed many things in our world. One surprising, or perhaps not so surprising outcome for people who know the joys of gardening, was the number of people who got into horticulture. One survey showed that ? of all survey participants started gardening in 2020 and had sustainable plans to continue. These stats were especially high among young people.

Homesteading is also on the rise. Simply put, homesteading is a lifestyle of self-sufficiency which can include things like growing your own produce, canning food, and investing in livestock. The pandemic inspired many to take up homesteading, especially millennials conscious of their carbon footprint who saw the benefit in being producers instead of consumers, and the practice is growing worldwide.

Whether gardening or homesteading, sustainability and health are cornerstones of these practices. That's why transparency around soil practices is so valuable and one company, PittMoss, is giving consumers the option of environmentally friendly soil.

Currently, most soil mixes on the market include peat moss. Using and harvesting peat moss for gardening soils is destructive in three major ways - there is a massive carbon dioxide release when harvested, transportation costs are high, and peat moss takes a long time to regrow.

PittMoss is the only upcycled alternative to peat moss. PittMoss uses recycled paper and cardboard waste and turns the fiber particles into sustainable products that effectively create super-clean soil. Their product is one of the best-performing and most sustainable products on the market. In fact, Better Homes and Gardens called PittMoss's soil the "Best Overall Potting Soil". The cellulose fibers from the recycled paper help save water, have been shown to help grow bigger and stronger plants and also reduce runoff.

To date, the company's product has saved more than 30 million gallons of water. With PittMoss's soil, gardeners use - less water than peat moss alternatives. With the EPA predicting that 40 out of 50 states can expect water shortages in the next 10 years , having products that are adaptive to environmental needs is not only beneficial but necessary. The company's soil is a great base material that can be used instead of peat moss that is in every other soil brand. For consumers that are environmentally conscious, PittMoss is a great alternative to other products on the market that have high carbon emissions.

PittMoss is currently hosting a raise on Start Engine to help the company capitalize on the industry's emerging market trends and standards - notably, that peat moss is not sustainable and consumers are interested in high-yield soil that is also good for the environment. The company predicts that in the coming years, gross margins will approach 50%. Currently, over 300 businesses worldwide have PittMoss on their shelves.

