Uplinq Co-Founder Patrick Reily To Address Financial Inclusion at SME Finance Forum Event

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Uplinq Financial Technologies , the first global credit assessment and scoring platform for small business lenders, today announced that its co-founder, elite mathematician and economist, Patrick Reily will speak on an SME Finance Forum panel, "Data and AI driving diversity in SME Lending," on April 19, 2023, at 9 a.m. ET.

This event - organized with Uplinq, which announced its partnership with the SME Finance Forum in March - will explore the cultural, economic and regulatory challenges that affect access to working capital for small business owners, especially for women and the underbanked.

During the session, panelists will address potential solutions for more inclusive SME lending practices across product and marketing fitment; underwriting and relationship management; and training and mentorship. Together, they will discuss ways to leverage data and artificial intelligence (AI) to overcome barriers to credit access for small businesses.

A longtime champion of financial inclusion, Reily is an economist and early AI pioneer who has spearheaded its use for lending, fraud, inclusion, and development for more than three decades. Reily is a frequent speaker at the G20 and the World Bank, as well as a consultant to the U.S. Federal Reserve.

In addition to Reily the panel, moderated by Elaine MacEachern, senior financial sector specialist at World Bank Group, will feature:

Mario Schlener, Partner at Ernst & Young and head of the Financial Services Risk Management and Enterprise Risk Strategy Practice in Canada

Ayo Olojede, Group Head, Emerging Businesses - Access Bank

Mehi Mirpourian, Data Science Manager - Women's World Banking

The SME Finance Forum was established by the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion and is managed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a part of the World Bank Group.

Please visit smefinanceforum.org for more information, including webinar updates,?registration details, and?additional press resources.

WHO: Patrick Reily, Uplinq Co-Founder

WHAT: SME Finance Forum Panel, "Data and AI driving diversity in SME Lending"

WHEN: April 19, 2023, 9 a.m. ET (GMT -04:00)

About Uplinq

As the first global credit & scoring assessment platform for small business lenders, Uplinq is a purpose-driven company with a mission to help small business owners gain access to fair and ethical credit, while enhancing SMB lending practices for all lenders globally. Uplinq's breakthrough technology empowers lenders to approve and manage risks on loans they would have otherwise declined based on traditional loan underwriting criteria, while incorporating environmental, market & community data to better understand the specific loan applicant. Its technology has served as a foundation for more than $1.4 Trillion in underwritten loans. Learn more about Uplinq at uplinq.co and connect with them on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About SME Finance Forum

The SME Finance Forum was established by the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) in 2012 as a knowledge center for data, research, and best practice in promoting SME finance. As an implementing partner for the GPFI, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) was tasked with managing the initiative. The Forum operates a global membership network of +240 members that brings together financial institutions, technology companies, and development finance institutions to share knowledge, spur innovation, and promote the growth of SMEs. To see all SME Finance Forum members, please visit: https://www.smefinanceforum.org/members/member-list

