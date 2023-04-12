Japan's Toshiba has shared the results of a "future-proof" housing project in the United Kingdom. It combined two 11 kW air-source heat pumps in a five-bedroom house in Chester, England, with a 16 kW PV system and an 11 kW battery. The property is reportedly energy neutral in the summer months.A UK homeowner has installed two air-source heat pumps, a rooftop PV system, a battery, and two variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems at a property in Chester, England. The "future-proof" installation has been operational since December. It features two 11 kW Toshiba ESTIA air-to-water heat pumps for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...