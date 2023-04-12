Herbalife and the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Expand Partnership To Reduce Global Hunger and Malnutrition With Leading Anti-Hunger Organization, Feed the Children

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / With more than 828 million people around the world facing hunger daily, Herbalife, a global health and wellness company and community, and the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF), through their Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative, have expanded their partnership with Feed the Children. With a $550,000 pledge from HNF over a two-year period, the leading anti-hunger organization will provide food, nutrition and education supplies to vulnerable children and families in the U.S., and now internationally across the Philippines, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. As part of this partnership, Herbalife has also committed to an in-kind donation of 10,000 units of its Formula 1 Healthy Meal Nutritional Shake Mix, for inclusion in U.S. food programs during the year.

"As we enter our fourth year of partnership with Feed the Children under our Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative, we're eager to help even more people around the world enhance their lives through good nutrition," said Erin Richards-Kunkel, senior director of Strategic Partnership and CSR for Herbalife.

The new pledge will help supplement approximately 300,000 meals to people in need in the U.S. Internationally, the partnership will support Feed the Children's "First 1,000-Day" campaign, which teaches pregnant mothers how to prepare meals that include essential vitamins and nutrients for themselves and their children, from conception through the first two years of their children's lives - promoting the benefits of breastfeeding - as this is a critical period during which stunting malnutrition in children occurs.

"Children cannot thrive unless their basic needs are met," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "Widespread global issues like childhood hunger and malnutrition in mothers and children will only be solved when multiple sectors work together. Partners like Herbalife and the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation are vital to our mission of providing hope and resources for those without life's essentials as we serve vulnerable communities across the United States and around the world."

Launched in 2019, the Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative aligns with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal 2 - Zero Hunger, and focuses on ending world hunger by supporting global nonprofit organizations with critical resources and expertise to ensure people in need have access to good nutrition. Its global partners, programs, and nutrition interventions foster continual improvement in food and nutrition access worldwide and challenges global hunger, while also focusing on creating pathways for sustainable nutrition.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's commitment to nourish people, communities and planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts - tangible acts of good - by 2030, its 50th anniversary.

About the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation

Herbalife Nutrition Foundation ("HNF") is devoted to improving lives and communities around the world. With a focus on making nutrition more accessible, eradicating hunger, and promoting economic opportunities, HNF works with leading local and global organizations, ensuring that we are nourishing people and the planet, because both together, lead to a healthier world. For more information about HNF and how you can support the Foundation's important work, visit www.herbalifenutritionfoundation.org.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

About Nutrition for Zero Hunger

Through Nutrition for Zero Hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is helping tackle rising global hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition. As a leader in the nutrition industry, we are committed to addressing this need through combined efforts for access to healthy nutrition and nutrition education. Nutrition for Zero Hunger aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 2, which calls for bold action to end malnutrition in all its forms by 2030, as well as solutions to end global hunger and improve nutrition worldwide. The initiative addresses global hunger, food security and malnutrition through key commitments to ensure greater access, education and empowerment of healthy nutrition worldwide.

