Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced it has been named to the 2023 Forbes AI 50 list of the most promising private artificial intelligence (AI) startups globally. This is the 4th time Viz.ai has been recognized in the Forbes AI 50 list.

"We are honored to be included in this year's Forbes AI 50 list and proud that the Viz Platform is recognized globally for its unique value," said Chris Mansi, CEO at Viz.ai. "By harnessing the power of AI, our platform addresses healthcare's most pressing needs, helping to accelerate patient care by reducing systemic delays that stand between life-saving treatments and the individuals who need them."

The Forbes AI 50 list is a preeminent recognition acknowledging the most transformative companies utilizing AI technology for the betterment of the business industry. In prior years, submissions were open to North America alone, but for the first time this year, the criteria was expanded to include startups globally with nearly 800 submissions in 2023.

The Viz Platform uses AI to detect disease earlier, unify care collaboration, and inform critical decisions to improve patient outcomes. Based on a patient's suspected condition, the Viz Platform automatically alerts the care team to expedite a diagnosis and accelerate initiation of appropriate monitoring and treatment. Throughout the entire clinical workflow, from pre-hospital to post-acute care, healthcare providers can directly connect and assess high fidelity imaging and patient information in real-time. The Viz Platform offerings span neurology, vascular, cardiology, radiology and trauma.

To determine which companies that will be recognized on the AI 50 list, Forbes, in partnership with Sequoia Capital and Meritech Capital, commissions a panel of independent judges with deep expertise in the field of AI to assess notable determinants of each contender including, revenue, growth, valuation, talent on staff, and the strength of the company's AI business application.

Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care, covering more than 220 million lives across 1,300+ hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz Platform is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a particular disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by real-world clinical evidence, the Viz Platform delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information visit viz.ai.

