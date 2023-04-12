Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Envest Corp. ("Envest") and the Three Fires Group today announced a partnership to jointly pursue clean energy and infrastructure opportunities. The partnership will maximize employment, training, procurement and other economic benefits for participating First Nations including the Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation and Caldwell First Nation, through projects developed in partnership with Envest.



"We believe that this partnership will accelerate Envest's mission to create safe, sustainable, reliable and cost-competitive infrastructure to produce clean forms of energy through recycling and other carbon emission reduction strategies," said Jason Moretto, CEO of Envest. "Economic reconciliation with Indigenous communities is one of the founding tenets of Envest's approach to clean energy project development, and our partnership with the Three Fires Group is a testament to our core philosophy."

"We are excited to work with the team at Envest to develop and operate clean energy infrastructure," said Reggie George, Executive Director, Special Projects and Partnerships, Three Fires Group. "As a First Nation owned economic development corporation, we are carefully positioning clean energy investments that will deliver long-term financial benefits to our First Nation communities, while helping our industry and institutional partners accelerate urgently needed clean energy investments that reduce or eliminate greenhouse gas emissions."

The partners are focused on renewable and cost-effective distributed energy and bioenergy resources for major industries and institutions, together with grid-connected and off-grid energy and battery storage projects.

"The energy industry is undergoing rapid transformation, especially for industries and communities that need significant sources of electrical or thermal energy. Distributed energy resources are revolutionizing power generation and delivery for local distribution companies and their customers," said Don Richardson, Executive Director, Major Projects, Three Fires Group. "The Envest team are experts in bringing onsite, decentralized systems for electricity, heating and cooling to industrial, institutional and government customers that are looking for renewable, microgrid and bioenergy solutions."

Envest is an independent energy producer that is committed to Indigenous economic reconciliation through partnerships providing distributed energy and bioenergy infrastructure solutions to industry and government using carbon mitigating technologies and recovered resources. Its sustainability and de-carbonization solutions have been provided to thousands of corporate and residential consumers. Envest's power and thermal infrastructure solutions are a compelling alternative to the public utility grid, or for an off-grid environment.

The Three Fires Group is focused on generating wealth and prosperity from economic and infrastructure opportunities for current and future generations. Through its Climate Action Investment Policy, the Three Fires Group supports First Nation investments in non-fossil fuel, clean energy projects generally aligned with the government of Ontario's energy supply acquisition strategy, inclusive of "behind-the-meter" generation and storage.

About Envest Corp.

Envest Corp. is an independent energy producer delivering private utility and recycling solutions to industry and government. Envest finances, builds, owns and operates turnkey clean energy systems tailored to customers' objectives in mission critical environments. Envest's mission is to create safe, sustainable, reliable and cost-competitive infrastructure to produce clean forms of energy through resource recovery and other carbon emission reduction strategies. Envest provides clean distributed energy and bioenergy infrastructure, as well as sustainability and de-carbonization solutions to thousands of corporate and residential consumers. For more information on Envest, please visit www.envestcorp.com.

About Three Fires Group

The Three Fires Group is focused on generating wealth and prosperity from economic and infrastructure opportunities for current and future generations. We lend our business capacity and technical expertise to fellow Nations within the Three Fires Confederacy traditional territories and external partners. Through investments and partnerships in major development projects, we support communities and industry to thrive in a modern and sustainable economy and advance reconciliation.

The Three Fires Group provided technical and investment assistance for the recently announced Three Fires Nations-Ontario Southwestern Ontario Infrastructure and Economic Opportunities Table - a joint Crown-Indigenous effort to develop clean energy infrastructure in Southern Ontario, including investments to build Ontario's first large-scale electric vehicle battery manufacturing plants, five new regional transmission lines, and a forthcoming fleet of battery energy storage systems. For more information about the Three Fires Group, please visit: www.threefires.com

