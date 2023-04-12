Essity 2022 Annual and Sustainability Report: Commitment to Sustainable Solutions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Essity

For the well-being of people and planet

Sustainability is and has been high on our agenda for many years. Essity improves the well-being of people through its leading hygiene and health solutions. To us, the well-being of people also includes our own people, our suppliers and partners, and the communities in which we operate. We work to ensure that Essity is an inclusive and safe workplace and that operations are conducted in a responsible manner.

We are committed to reducing our environmen- tal impact, reduce waste and providing circular solutions, and protecting and restoring biodi- versity. Our business is dependent on healthy and functioning ecosystems for our long-term survival and future success.

Committed to sustainable solutions and net zero emissions by 2050

Sustainability is integrated into Essity's strategy and a priority for long-term profitable growth. We are committed to reducing our climate impact, protecting biodiversity, contributing to a circular society, and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Our sustainability targets

We have set ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain, limit our burden on the environment and reduce our impact on biodiversity. Essity's target is to achieve net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050 and zero production waste by 2030. In 2018, our climate targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative for Scope 1, 2 and 3, and we raised our ambitions for Scope 1 and 2 in 2021. We are taking action throughout the value chain, from sustainable sourcing of raw materials to waste after use.

Key action areas

In 2022, Essity further developed its sustainability framework and identified areas where we can have the greatest positive impact for the well-being of people and planet. Various initiatives and KPIs have been set in each area to ensure that we achieve our sustainability ambitions.

Read more about Essity's ambitions and progress on sustainability here.

Sustainability awards

During the year, Essity was recognized on a number of occasions for its sustainability work, for example, it was included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2023 and received the Supplier Engagement Leader award from the global non-profit environmental organization CDP. CDP also recognized Essity for it leadership in sustainability, with Essity claiming a place on CDP's prestigious A List for its work in combating deforestation.

Read more about Essity's strategic priorities, earnings and leading sustainability work in the Annual and Sustainability Report 2022, which can be downloaded at www.essity.com.

