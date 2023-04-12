Bowmo Inc.: Bowmo: Artificial Intelligence With A Human Touch Aims To Transform The HR-Tech Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / BOWMO, Inc. (OTC:BOMO), a New York City-based HR-Tech company ("BOWMO" "the Company"), today announced the continued development of the second phase of the BOWMO 2.0 development, the HR-Tech platform powered by artificial intelligence ("AI") that is set to transform the HR-Tech market.

BOWMO was one of the earlier disrupters that came up with an AI-based strategy that aims to transform the HR-Tech market. Since 2015, BOWMO has been developing its AI platform (BOWMO 1.0) to revolutionize the way in which companies manage their hiring processes. The Company's platform uses Deep Learning algorithms to analyze job postings and candidate résumés, delivering personalized insights to employers and job seekers alike.

In July 2022, the Company started the development of BOWMO 2.0 built on BOWMO's continuous commitment to AI innovation, offering a range of new features designed to streamline the hiring process and improve the candidate experience. These include advanced applicant tracking, custom job descriptions, and intelligent matching technology, which uses AI to match job seekers with the most suitable opportunities.

The new strategy has already garnered interest from investors and current shareholders.

The next phases include optimizing the matching algorithm and implementing the unique hiring workflow automations that make BOWMO 2.0 the next-generation hiring platform. For example, 80% matching engine accuracy is considered world class. We have achieved 70%+ accuracy so far. The algorithm training phase that started on Monday, April 10, 2023, should get us very close to world-class matching accuracy.

Today, the BOWMO development team is investing most of their critical time and resources into establishing a world-class AI foundation designed to support sustainable and scalable growth of BOWMO 2.0, and has achieved significant progress in implementing AI and blockchain technologies to establish the foundational functionalities for BOWMO 2.0.

The AI-based strategy is designed to help HR executives make informed decisions and transform their organizations. The technology provides valuable insights into employee performance, engagement, and retention, and helps HR professionals identify the best talent for their organizations.

"BOWMO's AI-based strategy is set to transform the HR-Tech market, and the Company is eager to be at the forefront of this revolution," says Eddie Aizman, Founder and CEO of BOWMO. "We have been developing this technology for over six years and will be very excited to release the Beta version in the next quarter, assuming we secure the funding required to accelerate development. Our AI application will help HR executives make data-driven decisions and transform their organizations. Today, several world-renowned enterprises have already signed on to become Beta users for BOWMO 2.0. in order to help our Company unveil the most advanced, efficient, and easy-to-use HR-Tech platform driven by AI."

"Today's job market is more competitive than ever, and companies need to be able to find the right talent quickly and efficiently. The final release of BOWMO 2.0 will be a major milestone in the Company's ongoing mission to transform the HR-Tech market. With its powerful AI technology and commitment to innovation, BOWMO is poised to revolutionize the way in which companies manage their hiring processes," adds Michael R. Neece, BOWMO's Chief Product Officer, who is overseeing the development of BOWMO 2.0.

About bowmo, Inc.

BOWMO's vision is to complete its Vertically Integrated Business Model ("VIBM") with the BOWMO AI-powered HR-Tech platform at heart ("BOWMO SaaS") capable of providing services, and add value to all segments of the HR-Tech market in the US and worldwide.

BOWMO's goal is to constantly improve the Company's HR-Tech platform to address present and future market needs ahead of the competition by offering a unique combination of proprietary AI-based technology with a do-it-yourself sourcing experience able to match candidates to jobs without having to use keyword searches or Boolean strings.

BOWMO's AI-powered platform will automate the end-to-end hiring processes with its AI-based matching engine while providing just-in-time content, resources, and tools, such as video interviewing and cultural and technical assessments, so that hiring organizations can vet their candidates (bowmo: Software as a Service [SaaS]).

The BOWMO VIBM will be complemented by our Recruiting as a Service (bowmo: RaaS), which allows clients to outsource the management of the recruiting process (RPO). The BOWMO RaaS offering will complement the Company's improved HR-Tech platform by offering BOWMO's clients a choice of high-touch, high-tech services strategically geared to market needs and objectives.

In addition, BOWMO's VIBM offers unique added value via e-Learning programs by Interview Mastery and Selecting ExcellenceÔ, designed by Michael R. Neece, one of the true pioneers in the HR e-Learning field. Both programs have been continually improving in order to solve the challenges of today's job-market realities for more than 20 years.

The Company's clients receive assistance across all recruiting functions, such as job-description development, branded career-page management, pre-employment and cultural assessments, and a video interview platform-all managed by a team of experienced recruiters.

With the BOWMO HR-Tech platform as a foundation for the Company's VIBM-performing matching and sourcing at the core-BOWMO is reshaping how businesses find talent and provide a quality on-demand experience.

