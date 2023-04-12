AEG Hosts Earth Month Panel Spotlighting Female Leaders in Sustainability Who Are Helping to Green the Live Events Industry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / In celebration of Earth Month, AEG hosted a virtual panel "Changemakers: Female Leaders in Sustainability" on April 11, 2023, to give employees insights into the ways that the live events industry is decreasing waste and increasing efficiencies to creating a more sustainable ecosystem.

The panel was presented by AEG's People for the Planet business resource group, and was moderated by Sara Morton, one of the leaders of the resource group. The session featured four women trailblazers in sustainability -- Jamie Nack (President, Three Squares Inc.), Lisa Bailey-Borders (Founder/CEO FeaturesFirst Auto), Jennifer Silbert (Co-founder & Master Scavenger, Rewilder), and Christine Lenches-Hinkel (President, 301 Organics) -- who discussed current sustainability trends and how their companies are helping to create a more circular economy for the live events industry.

"From fans to stakeholders and business partners, there's this incredible opportunity in the live event space to collaborate and work towards achieving a shared sustainability goal," said Sara Morton. "We need to start the conversation and view event planning through a sustainability lens and focus. Whether it's finding ways we can reduce emissions from transportation to and from the venue or adopting a waste diversion strategy like we did at Cali Vibes Festival. Sustainability is at its core collaboration, and we all need to work together to reduce our environmental impact."

People for the Planet@AEG supports AEG's corporate objectives to reduce the company's environmental impact across its music, sports, ticketing, and real estate portfolios, while harnessing its unique platforms to influence broader action in the communities where it does business. To learn more about AEG Sustainability click here .

AEG's "Changemakers: Women in Sustainability" panel

