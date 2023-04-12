DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Ovarian Cancer Market Growing Rapidly, Estimates DelveInsight | Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co, AbbVie, Roche, Clovis Oncology are Expected to Contribute to Growth

The ovarian cancer market is expected to grow significantly owing to an increase in diagnosed cases, increased awareness about the disease, increased R&D for developing new molecules, and the expected commercial success of upcoming therapies in the 7MM

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Ovarian Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, ovarian cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].





Key Takeaways from the Ovarian Cancer Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the ovarian cancer market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (2022), ovarian cancer is a group of diseases that originates in the ovaries or the related areas of the fallopian tubes and the peritoneum; it accounts for only 3% of cancers in women.

Leading ovarian cancer companies such as Allarity Therapeutics, OSE Immunotherapeutic, Cristal Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co, Aravive Biologics, Mersana Therapeutics, Clovis Oncology, Verastem Oncology, Gradalis, VBL Therapeutics, AbbVie, Elevation oncology, OncoQuest Pharmaceuticals (CanariaBio), Alkermes, Hoffman-la Roche, AstraZeneca, MSD, GlaxoSmithKline, IMV, Corcept Therapeutics, and others are developing novel ovarian cancer drugs that can be available in the ovarian cancer market in the coming years.

Some key therapies for ovarian cancer treatment include Stenoparib (2X-121), Adavosertib (AZD-1775), Tedopi (OSE 2101), CriPec (CPC634), OPDIVO (nivolumab), KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Batiraxcept (AVB-500), Upifitamab Rilsodotin (XMT-1536), RUBRACA (rucaparib), Avutometinib (VS-6766), Vigil, Ofra-vec (ofranergene obadenovec; VB-111), Veliparib (ABT-888), Seribantumab, IMFINZI (durvalumab), Oregovomab, Nemvaleukin alfa, ROZLYTREK (entrectinib), LYNPARZA (olaparib), ZEJULA (niraparib), Maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), Relacorilant (CORT125134), and others.

and others. The emerging ovarian cancer therapies are in the mid-phase of their clinical trials and are awaiting a launch to make the pipeline robust.

Ovarian Cancer Overview

Ovarian cancer refers to a group of diseases that begin in the ovaries or nearby areas of the fallopian tubes and peritoneum. It is responsible for only 3% of all cancers in women. Ovarian cancer is malignant or cancerous cells that affect ovaries tissues. Ovarian cancer is now recognized as several distinct diseases, each named after the type of cell origin: epithelial, germ cell, and stromal. The most common type of ovarian cancer is epithelial ovarian cancer. The exact ovarian cancer cause is unknown.

Ovarian cancer frequently has warning signs, but early ovarian cancer symptoms are vague and easily dismissed. The ovarian cancer symptoms are frequently subtle and easily confused with other, more common problems. Bloating, pelvic pain, frequent urination, and feeling full quickly with eating are early symptoms, while advanced symptoms include changes in bowel habits, back pain, ascites, fatigue, and others. There is no single test for ovarian cancer diagnosis; instead, physicians consider the symptoms in conjunction with the results of the patient history, physical examination, biopsies, blood tests, and imaging scans (ultrasound, CT, and MRI).

Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

According to DelveInsight's estimate, the total diagnosed incident cases of ovarian cancer in the 7MM comprised 58K cases in 2022 and are projected to reach up to 46K cases by 2032. These cases are anticipated to decrease during the study period.

As per the estimates, in EU4 and the UK, the highest number of total diagnosed incident cases of ovarian cancer was observed in Germany in 2022.

The ovarian cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Ovarian Cancer Diagnosed Incident Cases

Ovarian Cancer Age-specific Cases

Ovarian Cancer Type-specific Cases

Ovarian Cancer Stage-specific Cases

Ovarian Cancer Line-wise Treated Cases

Ovarian Cancer Treatment Market

Currently, the most effective therapeutic agents against newly diagnosed ovarian cancer are platinum analogs, such as cisplatin or carboplatin, combined with a taxane, such as paclitaxel or docetaxel. Primary surgical cytoreduction (to debulk tumors) followed by combination platinum-based chemotherapy or chemotherapy before surgery (neoadjuvant therapy) followed by interval surgical cytoreduction and additional chemotherapy after surgery are both options for first-line newly diagnosed ovarian cancer treatment.

Women with advanced-stage ovarian cancer frequently experience recurrence after the initial platinum-based chemotherapy, and most patients have shown resistance to platinum-based chemotherapy. However, recent advances in new therapeutics for recurrent ovarian cancer treatment have shown promising results. Angiogenesis inhibitors, poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors, and others are among the new ovarian cancer treatment options.

Given the disease's recurrence and progression, proper management and ovarian cancer treatment methods are required, which may include checkpoint inhibitors, targeted therapies, and other angiogenesis inhibitors. Proper ovarian cancer treatment methods, such as pharmacological treatments and other techniques, are required to prevent the recurrence and progression of this deadly disease. With current ovarian cancer therapies and well-defined screening programs for ovarian cancer, there is still a significant unmet need. OC is often misdiagnosed until it is advanced, at which point the disease becomes extremely aggressive and easily progresses into other deadly stages.

Key Ovarian Cancer Therapies and Companies

Stenoparib (2X-121): Allarity Therapeutics

Adavosertib (AZD-1775): AstraZeneca

Tedopi (OSE 2101): OSE Immunotherapeutic

CriPec (CPC634): Cristal Therapeutics

OPDIVO (nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ono Pharmaceuticals

KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck & co

Batiraxcept (AVB-500): Aravive Biologics

Upifitamab Rilsodotin (XMT-1536): Mersana Therapeutics

RUBRACA (rucaparib): Clovis Oncology

Avutometinib (VS-6766): Verastem Oncology

Vigil: Gradalis

Ofra-vec (ofranergene obadenovec; VB-111): VBL Therapeutics

Veliparib (ABT-888): AbbVie

Seribantumab: Elevation oncology

IMFINZI (durvalumab): AstraZeneca

Oregovomab: OncoQuest Pharmaceuticals (CanariaBio)

Nemvaleukin alfa: Alkermes

ROZLYTREK (entrectinib): Hoffman-la Roche

LYNPARZA (olaparib): AstraZeneca/MSD

ZEJULA (niraparib): GlaxoSmithKline

Maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac): IMV

Relacorilant (CORT125134): Corcept Therapeutics

Ovarian Cancer Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the ovarian cancer market are expected to change in the coming years owing to an increase in diagnosed cases, increased awareness about the disease, and others. Advocacy organizations such as the International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS) and the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition (WOCC) have launched campaigns to raise awareness and educate women about ovarian cancer. These programs disseminate information about ovarian cancer risk factors, symptoms, recommended screening, and prevention strategies.

Moreover, the rapid advancement in R&D will cater to the lack of early-stage diagnosis; hence, more patient pools will be available for clinical studies and treatment in the ovarian cancer market. Furthermore, the ovarian cancer pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the ovarian cancer market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the ovarian cancer market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the ovarian cancer market. The wide use of generics as a standard of care treatment for ovarian cancer may threaten the growth of the ovarian cancer market. Moreover, ovarian cancer treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the ovarian cancer market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the ovarian cancer market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Ovarian Cancer Companies Allarity Therapeutics, OSE Immunotherapeutic, Cristal Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co, Aravive Biologics, Mersana Therapeutics, Clovis Oncology, Verastem Oncology, Gradalis, VBL Therapeutics, AbbVie, Elevation oncology, OncoQuest Pharmaceuticals (CanariaBio), Alkermes, Hoffman-la Roche, AstraZeneca, MSD, GlaxoSmithKline, IMV, Corcept Therapeutics, and others Key Ovarian CancerTherapies Stenoparib (2X-121), Adavosertib (AZD-1775), Tedopi (OSE 2101), CriPec (CPC634), OPDIVO (nivolumab), KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Batiraxcept (AVB-500), Upifitamab Rilsodotin (XMT-1536), RUBRACA (rucaparib), Avutometinib (VS-6766), Vigil, Ofra-vec (ofranergene obadenovec; VB-111), Veliparib (ABT-888), Seribantumab, IMFINZI (durvalumab), Oregovomab, Nemvaleukin alfa, ROZLYTREK (entrectinib), LYNPARZA (olaparib), ZEJULA (niraparib), Maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), Relacorilant (CORT125134), and others

Scope of the Ovarian Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Ovarian Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Ovarian Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Ovarian Cancer Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Ovarian Cancer Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Ovarian Cancer Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Ovarian Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

