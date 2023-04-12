INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: The Battery Show and Medical Design & Manufacturing West Honored in Trade Show Executives "Fastest 50" and "Next 50" Nominations

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Informa Markets Engineering shares its inclusion in the Trade Show Executive? "Fastest 50" Honorees list recognizing 50 of the fastest growing trade shows held in the U.S. by associations and independent show organizers.

The Battery Show North America , listed for a Fastest 50 Award in two fastest growing categories: Net Square Feet of Exhibit Space and Total Attendance. Co-located shows of the largest West Coast manufacturing event including Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West, Automation Technology Expo (ATX) West, Design & Manufacturing West, Plastec West and West Pack, were also nominated for a Fastest 50 award under the Total Attendance category.

"The Battery Show is thrilled to be selected as one of the Fastest 50 Trade Shows across two major categories in audience and scale, a testament to the continuing growth in the advanced battery and EV market," says Shamara Ray, Group Event Director and selected Top Executive of The Battery Show North America. "This recognition is a reflection of the dedication the team has invested to propel the advanced battery and EV industries forward through our event and community. It is extremely gratifying to see the industry response to the return to live events through The Battery Show."?

"For over 38 years, IME West is the leading manufacturing trade show on the West Coast, showcasing the widest breadth of innovation across medical, design, automation technology, plastics, packaging, cannabis and much more," comments Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director, IME West. "We are proud to be recognized by the Trade Show Executive for an impactful experience that co-locates five specialized shows under the engineering umbrella."?

TSE also honors the "Next 50", a list of up and coming shows to watch as future contenders to the Fastest 50. The Battery Show, in the Exhibiting Companies category, alongside MD&M West for Net Square Feet of Exhibit Space, were both nominated for Next 50 Awards.

Informa Markets received a total of 19 nominations in this year's Fastest 50 Honorees list, three of which are included within the Informa Markets Engineering portfolio.?

This year's? Trade Show Executive's Fastest 50 Awards & Summit will take place May 1-3 at the? Miami Beach Convention Center , where the winners from each category will be announced.?

Informa Markets'?Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .?

