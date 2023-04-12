Press Release: KPN AGM approves all agenda items

Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN AGM approves all agenda items 12-Apr-2023 / 17:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, Royal KPN N.V.'s ("KPN") Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") granted the requested approvals on all items on the agenda.

The agenda included a resolution to declare a total dividend over the fiscal year 2022 of EUR 14.3 cents per ordinary share. As a result, a final dividend of EUR 9.5 cents per ordinary share will be paid in cash, net of 15% dividend withholding tax, on 19 April 2023. As of 14 April 2023, the shares trade ex-dividend.

Furthermore, the AGM decided to reappoint Ms Jolande Sap and appoint Mr Ben Noteboom, Mr Frank Heemskerk and Mr Herman Dijkhuizen as members of the Supervisory Board.

Detailed information about the approved resolutions and other agenda items, is now available on the KPN website ( ir.kpn.com).

For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com

