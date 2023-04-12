Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

QTAKE Delivers Industry-First by Integrating Forensic Watermarking at Camera



12.04.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST



Leveraging NAGRA NexGuard, QTAKE Video Assist software now includes forensic

watermarking protections throughout the entire production workflow

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - April 12, 2023 - NAGRA , a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced that QTAKE, a global provider of on-set video assist collaboration solutions, has integrated NAGRA NexGuard QuickMark forensic watermarking to secure live video and playback during movie and TV production. This milestone is the industry's first integration of forensic watermarking to protect content directly from the camera into the production workflow. "As with all production of premium content, our users want the strictest implementation of content security measures to ensure their creative work is protected from illicit threats," said Vlado Struhar, CEO of QTAKE. "With NAGRA, we are now working with the industry's leader in content protection to deliver the most advanced forensic watermarking solution to protect all content in the production workflow." The QTAKE video assist tool is designed for production teams and content creators worldwide for the creation of film, TV and commercials. QTAKE's metadata collaboration system synchronizes multiple production units to log, capture, playback and process video content direct from the output of the camera to the cloud or on-premise storage. Thanks to the NAGRA partnership, valuable content-such as production dailies, rushes, and takes-now automatically includes forensic watermarking with a unique identifier generated on a user level to identify any person leaking or illegally copying content. Furthermore, detection of content leaks is fast, thanks to the NAGRA NexGuard Detection Service. This allows near real-time identification of the user that is the source of the piracy so that appropriate action can be taken to stop illegal content distribution. NAGRA NexGuard solutions form just one part of a comprehensive toolset of anti-piracy tools designed for organizations working in production and post-production. "With our wide portfolio of security solutions and services, NAGRA is the only provider that secures content from production to delivery, ensuring true end-to-end content protection that covers the security gaps from camera to screen," said Ken Gerstein, VP Sales, NAGRA Anti-Piracy & NexGuard. "Our work with QTAKE continues to show our commitment to innovation as we are the first to bring forensic watermarking security measures to the earliest possible stage of content creation."



