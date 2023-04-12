Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Das Signal, das Aktionäre schätzen wie nichts anderes!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W97M | ISIN: US02376R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: A1G
Tradegate
12.04.23
18:26 Uhr
11,878 Euro
-1,246
-9,49 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,87211,92218:32
11,87211,91618:32
ACCESSWIRE
12.04.2023 | 17:50
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Airlines: 50 Years Later: A Trailblazer Paved the Path for Women on the Flight Deck

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / American Airlines:

In 1972, Bonnie Tiburzi wrote to every major airline carrier in the United States asking for a job, and every single airline turned her down, except for one. In March of 1973, American Airlines offered Bonnie a position as First Officer - making her the first woman to fly for a major commercial airline at the early age of 24.

Bonnie bravely broke barriers in the male-dominated profession and paved the path for women aviators to follow. As we celebrate 50 years since she started flying for American, we honor the women that inspired her and those she has inspired to take the controls on the flight deck.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: American Airlines
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/american-airlines
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: American Airlines

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748820/50-Years-Later-A-Trailblazer-Paved-the-Path-for-Women-on-the-Flight-Deck

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.