American Airlines: 50 Years Later: A Trailblazer Paved the Path for Women on the Flight Deck

In 1972, Bonnie Tiburzi wrote to every major airline carrier in the United States asking for a job, and every single airline turned her down, except for one. In March of 1973, American Airlines offered Bonnie a position as First Officer - making her the first woman to fly for a major commercial airline at the early age of 24.

Bonnie bravely broke barriers in the male-dominated profession and paved the path for women aviators to follow. As we celebrate 50 years since she started flying for American, we honor the women that inspired her and those she has inspired to take the controls on the flight deck.

