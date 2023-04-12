Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Global Tourism Forum's Blockchain for Travel Summit - Dubai, will be organized for the 2nd time by the World Tourism Forum Institute and TourismX, will take place on November 2nd, 2023 at the Rixos Premium Dubai JBR.

The event aims to bring together politicians and industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts in the field of travel technology to discuss the latest trends and developments in blockchain, and how it can revolutionize the travel industry.

With over 300 attendees expected, the Global Tourism Forum Blockchain for Travel Summit - Dubai will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops on topics such as blockchain use cases in the tourism industry, digital identity and security, and sustainability.

"We are thrilled to host the 2nd Blockchain for Travel Summit - Dubai and showcase the latest innovations in travel technology," said WTFI's press bureau. "Dubai has always been at the forefront of innovation and we are confident that this event will provide a platform for meaningful discussions and collaborations among industry experts."

Bulut BAGCI - President of World Tourism Forum Institute / François Hollande - President of France (2012- 2017)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

In addition to the conference sessions, the event will also feature an exhibition area where companies and start-ups can showcase their blockchain-based solutions for the travel industry.

"We are excited to bring together the best and brightest minds in the travel technology space to explore how blockchain can be used to improve the travel experience for consumers and businesses alike," said the press bureau of WTFI. "We believe that blockchain has the potential to transform the entire travel industry and we look forward to sharing our insights and ideas with the attendees at the Blockchain for Travel Summit - Dubai."

The first Blockchain for Travel Summit - Dubai was held last year and it was a milestone for the tourism industry which is evolving through new technological developments. The list of speakers was included high-profile names from politics, tourism and blockchain areas such as,

Former President of France Francois Hollande, Special Advisor for SG UNWTO Anita Mendiratta, CEO of WTFI Sumaira Isaacs, SG of WTFI Taleb Rifai, Regional Director of World Bank Kaiser Naseem, Chairman of European Blockchain Association Dr. Michael Gebert, CEO of LBank Allen Wei, Managing Director MEA & Southwest Asia IHG Hotels & Resorts Haitam Mattar, Members of the European Parliament Ismail Ertug and José Ramón Bauzà.

For more information about the Global Tourism Forum Blockchain for Travel Summit 2023 - Dubai, please visit: www.globaltourismforum.org

About World Tourism Forum Institute:

In collaboration with destinations, the World Tourism Forum Institute is reshaping economies through tourism development. To reach this goal WTFI works with countries that have untold tourism stories to share, as well as countries with already established tourism industries that are seeking to drive the narrative about their current and future success. WTF's aim is to reduce the negative impact of tourism, by increasing the more positive impact of sustainable development goals in tourism globally. As the leading international tourism development and investment brand, the World Tourism Forum Institute, is a London, UK-based organization, committed to promoting countries in the fields of tourism development, economic growth, FDI through tourism investments, and human resource development within the industry. The World Tourism Forum Institute creates a legacy for destinations, by way of carefully selected and tailor-made initiatives aiming to promote the destinations' image internationally, create greater visibility and determine the industry's objectives through soft power. These experiences - from Global Tourism Forum conferences, WTFI's masterclasses, and international media promotions - are designed to strengthen the nation's brand abroad, as well as highlight the importance of the tourism sector in the economic landscape.

www.worldtourismforum.net

About TourismX:

TourismX Project is a revolutionary idea for the rapidly growing global Tourism Industry.

TourismX Project is supported by the renowned World Tourism Forum Institute and World Tourism Fund & Investment Holding with global vision partners from all around the world.

TourismX Project will generate funds through TRMX Token and then will invest these funds into carefully selected promising Tourism projects across the globe. Once these projects become in total, a part of the profit (up to 50%) will be used to buy back TRMX Tokens from the market to be locked in Treasury, decreasing the number of tokens in circulation.

www.tourismx.io

Contact:

Hanni Tran

h.tran@worldtourismforum.net

+44 20 3289 0252

