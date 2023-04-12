Regulatory News:
Jacquet Metals SA (Paris:JCQ):
Date
Total number of
Number of voting
March 31st, 2023
23 022 739
32 783 944
A total number of 32 783 944 voting rights were attached to the 23 022 739 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 225 613voting rights attached to the 225 613 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
