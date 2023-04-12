Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 3 to April 6, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
03/04/2023
418,460
57.081344
23,886,259.10
XPAR
03/04/2023
145,600
57.099638
8,313,707.30
CEUX
03/04/2023
TQEX
03/04/2023
AQEU
04/04/2023
417,147
57.280112
23,894,226.72
XPAR
04/04/2023
120,000
57.280267
6,873,632.08
CEUX
04/04/2023
15,000
57.275035
859,125.52
TQEX
04/04/2023
10,000
57.300909
573,009.09
AQEU
05/04/2023
415,063
57.122642
23,709,495
XPAR
05/04/2023
120,000
57.124990
6,854,999
CEUX
05/04/2023
15,000
57.132904
856,994
TQEX
05/04/2023
10,000
57.119290
571,193
AQEU
06/04/2023
408,602
57.924089
23,667,899
XPAR
06/04/2023
120,000
57.916915
6,950,030
CEUX
06/04/2023
15,000
57.919556
868,793
TQEX
06/04/2023
10,000
57.926032
579,260
AQEU
Total
2,239,872
57.350876
128,458,622.41
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
