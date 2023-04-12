Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 3 to April 6, 2023:

Transaction Date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 03/04/2023 418,460 57.081344 23,886,259.10 XPAR 03/04/2023 145,600 57.099638 8,313,707.30 CEUX 03/04/2023 TQEX 03/04/2023 AQEU 04/04/2023 417,147 57.280112 23,894,226.72 XPAR 04/04/2023 120,000 57.280267 6,873,632.08 CEUX 04/04/2023 15,000 57.275035 859,125.52 TQEX 04/04/2023 10,000 57.300909 573,009.09 AQEU 05/04/2023 415,063 57.122642 23,709,495 XPAR 05/04/2023 120,000 57.124990 6,854,999 CEUX 05/04/2023 15,000 57.132904 856,994 TQEX 05/04/2023 10,000 57.119290 571,193 AQEU 06/04/2023 408,602 57.924089 23,667,899 XPAR 06/04/2023 120,000 57.916915 6,950,030 CEUX 06/04/2023 15,000 57.919556 868,793 TQEX 06/04/2023 10,000 57.926032 579,260 AQEU Total 2,239,872 57.350876 128,458,622.41

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005598/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies contacts

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com