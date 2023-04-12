Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Das Signal, das Aktionäre schätzen wie nichts anderes!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.04.2023 | 18:06
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Block Listing - Six Monthly Return

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Block Listing - Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

London, April 12

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Block Listing - Six Monthly Return

Date: 12 April 2023

Name of applicant:Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc
Name of schemes:General Scheme
Period of return: (General Scheme)From:13 October 2022To:12 April 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:General Scheme:
3,947,644 Ordinary shares of 5p each
The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):General Scheme:
N/A
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):General Scheme:
575,000
Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:General Scheme:
3,372,644 Ordinary shares of 5p each

Name of contact:Artemis Fund Managers Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:0131 225 7300
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.