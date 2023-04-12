Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Block Listing - Six Monthly Return
PR Newswire
London, April 12
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the 'Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561
Block Listing - Six Monthly Return
Date: 12 April 2023
|Name of applicant:
|Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc
|Name of schemes:
|General Scheme
|Period of return: (General Scheme)
|From:
|13 October 2022
|To:
|12 April 2023
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|General Scheme:
3,947,644 Ordinary shares of 5p each
|The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|General Scheme:
N/A
|Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|General Scheme:
575,000
|Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|General Scheme:
3,372,644 Ordinary shares of 5p each
|Name of contact:
|Artemis Fund Managers Limited
Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|0131 225 7300