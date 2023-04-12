Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Das Signal, das Aktionäre schätzen wie nichts anderes!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889539 | ISIN: LU0075646355 | Ticker-Symbol: SOC
Tradegate
12.04.23
09:59 Uhr
10,975 Euro
+0,120
+1,11 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBSEA 7 SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBSEA 7 SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,75510,87518:34
10,80510,83018:35
GlobeNewswire
12.04.2023 | 18:10
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Subsea 7 S.A.

The following information is based on the press release from Subsea 7 S.A.
(SUBC, LU0075646355) published on March 2, 2023 and may be subject to change. 

SUBC will distribute a special dividend in the amount of NOK 3.00 per share,
effective April 20, 20231. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to
section 2.1.2 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual -
Nordics,Baltics,&SmartBetaEquities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1133395
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.