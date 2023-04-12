Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Subsea 7 S.A.

The following information is based on the press release from Subsea 7 S.A. (SUBC, LU0075646355) published on March 2, 2023 and may be subject to change. SUBC will distribute a special dividend in the amount of NOK 3.00 per share, effective April 20, 20231. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,&SmartBetaEquities" on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1133395