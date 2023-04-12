Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Das Signal, das Aktionäre schätzen wie nichts anderes!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.04.2023 | 18:54
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 12

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline:Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared fourth quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May

2023 as follows. These dividends are payable on 16 May 2023 to shareholders on the

register on 21 April 2023. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 20 April 2023.

Share classDividend Amount
UK Equity Shares 2.55p
Global Equity Income Shares
Balanced Risk Allocation Shares		 2.55p
1.00p

No dividend has been declared in respect of the Managed Liquidity Shares.

These dividends each represent an increase of 0.35p and 0.05p per share respectively

over the fourth interim dividends for the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares paid for

the year ending 31 May 2022. No dividend has previously been declared in respect of the

Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

Aggregate dividends for the year ended 31 May 2023 are as follows:

20232022 Increase %
UK Equity Shares7.05p6.70p 5.2
Global Equity Income Shares
Balanced Risk Allocation Shares		7.20p
1.00p		7.15p 0.7
- 100
Managed Liquidity Shares1.00p1.00p 0

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
12 April 2023

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.