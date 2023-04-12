Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Directors have declared fourth quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May

2023 as follows. These dividends are payable on 16 May 2023 to shareholders on the

register on 21 April 2023. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 20 April 2023.

Share class Dividend Amount UK Equity Shares 2.55p Global Equity Income Shares

Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 2.55p

1.00p

No dividend has been declared in respect of the Managed Liquidity Shares.

These dividends each represent an increase of 0.35p and 0.05p per share respectively

over the fourth interim dividends for the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares paid for

the year ending 31 May 2022. No dividend has previously been declared in respect of the

Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

Aggregate dividends for the year ended 31 May 2023 are as follows:

2023 2022 Increase % UK Equity Shares 7.05p 6.70p 5.2 Global Equity Income Shares

Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 7.20p

1.00p 7.15p 0.7

- 100 Managed Liquidity Shares 1.00p 1.00p 0

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

12 April 2023