Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

London, April 12
Invesco Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Headline:Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends
The Directors have declared fourth quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May
2023 as follows. These dividends are payable on 16 May 2023 to shareholders on the
register on 21 April 2023. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 20 April 2023.
No dividend has been declared in respect of the Managed Liquidity Shares.
These dividends each represent an increase of 0.35p and 0.05p per share respectively
over the fourth interim dividends for the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares paid for
the year ending 31 May 2022. No dividend has previously been declared in respect of the
Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.
Aggregate dividends for the year ended 31 May 2023 are as follows:
