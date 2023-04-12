Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Provides Drilling Update on Capim Grosso Graphite Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) announces that an additional 1621.30 m of drilling (for a total of 4784.10 m to date of the 5,000-meter drilling campaign) on its Capim Grosso graphite project has been completed. 34 diamond drillholes (DD) have been completed to date. Included in this press release are assay details on holes CGD017 to CGD034. The project is located in the Bahia State of Brazil, with the Company holding a 100% controlling interest in the property.

Table 1: Drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (WGS84 UTM 24S)

NAME X Y Z AZIMUTH DIP EOH CGD001 391942 8749876 381 45 -58 100.10 CGD002 391867 8749905 382 50 -60 141.20 CGD003 391926 8749863 381 50 -60 120.55 CGD004 391842 8749975 381 50 -60 93.15 CGD005 391775 8750076 378 50 -60 111.00 CGD006 391722 8750171 378 50 -60 120.65 CGD007 391626 8750343 375 50 -60 120.20 CGD008 391755 8750196 376 50 -60 100.05 CGD009 391603 8750328 376 50 -60 120.00 CGD010 391597 8750372 375 50 -60 141.00 CGD011 391574 8750352 376 50 -60 140.05 CGD012 391533 8750454 373 50 -60 134.65 CGD013 391431 8750595 373 50 -60 140.70 CGD014 391392 8750562 376 50 -60 206.90 CGD015 391336 8750756 371 50 -60 151.00 CGD016 391317 8750785 371 50 -60 151.15 CGD017 391294 8750765 372 50 -60 162.05 CGD018 391233 8750891 369 50 -60 130.20 CGD019 391115 8751066 371 50 -60 190.15 CGD020 390523 8751978 384 50 -60 190.75 CGD021 390438 8752101 385 50 -60 195.10 CGD022 390336 8752238 385 50 -60 202.20 CGD023 390247 8752387 375 50 -60 168.65 CGD024 390118 8752596 379 50 -60 150.00 CGD025 390452 8752076 376 50 -60 166.45 CGD026 390092 8752565 380 50 -60 150.05 CGD027 391136 8751095 357 50 -60 133.20 CGD028 391194 8750999 356 50 -60 146.10 CGD029 391254 8750917 357 50 -60 150.60 CGD030 391375 8750673 360 50 -60 170.75 CGD031 391664 8750265 365 50 -60 140.50 CGD032 391996 8749800 370 50 -60 80.50 CGD033 392021 8749741 372 50 -60 71.50 CGD034 392118 8749608 376 50 -70 93.00

The fifth batch of its drillhole assays from the Capim Grosso Project has been received from SGS Geosol in Brazil which included the following:

385 assays, which includes 32 internal Certified Reference Materials (CRM), 18 blanks and 13 duplicates from holes CGD017 to CGD034

Table 2: Table 2 highlights intervals from holes CGD017 to CGD034 on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (1 % TGC cut-off grade and 3 % minimum TGC grade used). More detailed information of the assay results from the 18 holes is set out in Table 3 below. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 97% of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.

DH_Hole DH_From_m DH_To_m Hole_ID Length_m TGC_% TGC_ BEST INTERVAL CGD017 113.02 115.03 CGD017 2.01 4.34 2.01m @ 4.34 TGC_PERC_USE CGD018 120.65 122.48 CGD018 1.83 4.98 1.83m @ 4.98 TGC_PERC_USE CGD020 35.24 36.08 CGD020 0.84 3.43 0.84m @ 3.43 TGC_PERC_USE CGD020 73.91 74.91 CGD020 1.00 4.13 1.00m @ 4.13 TGC_PERC_USE CGD020 138.85 139.85 CGD020 1.00 3.26 1.00m @ 3.26 TGC_PERC_USE CGD020 150.45 151.25 CGD020 0.80 3.80 0.80m @ 3.80 TGC_PERC_USE CGD021 10.20 11.10 CGD021 0.90 5.82 0.90m @ 5.82 TGC_PERC_USE CGD021 43.25 44.20 CGD021 0.95 3.03 0.95m @ 3.03 TGC_PERC_USE CGD021 64.55 66.60 CGD021 2.05 5.23 2.05m @ 5.23 TGC_PERC_USE CGD021 112.25 113.07 CGD021 0.82 7.24 0.82m @ 7.24 TGC_PERC_USE CGD022 77.55 79.21 CGD022 1.66 7.15 1.66m @ 7.15 TGC_PERC_USE CGD022 79.75 80.75 CGD022 1.00 5.57 1.00m @ 5.57 TGC_PERC_USE CGD022 81.75 83.70 CGD022 1.95 8.21 1.95m @ 8.21 TGC_PERC_USE CGD022 88.30 91.30 CGD022 3.00 3.89 3.00m @ 3.89 TGC_PERC_USE CGD023 8.15 9.15 CGD023 1.00 3.09 1.00m @ 3.09 TGC_PERC_USE CGD023 79.95 80.81 CGD023 0.86 4.74 0.86m @ 4.74 TGC_PERC_USE CGD024 86.70 87.50 CGD024 0.80 3.31 0.80m @ 3.31 TGC_PERC_USE CGD024 92.48 93.28 CGD024 0.80 3.76 0.80m @ 3.76 TGC_PERC_USE CGD025 44.90 47.10 CGD025 2.20 3.35 2.20m @ 3.35 TGC_PERC_USE CGD025 70.10 71.17 CGD025 1.07 4.95 1.07m @ 4.95 TGC_PERC_USE CGD025 112.60 113.80 CGD025 1.20 4.10 1.20m @ 4.10 TGC_PERC_USE CGD025 115.24 118.24 CGD025 3.00 3.47 3.00m @ 3.47 TGC_PERC_USE CGD026 29.00 31.00 CGD026 2.00 3.99 2.00m @ 3.98 TGC_PERC_USE CGD026 57.46 59.06 CGD026 1.60 8.44 1.60m @ 8.44 TGC_PERC_USE CGD026 59.96 60.94 CGD026 0.98 14.51 0.98m @ 14.51 TGC_PERC_USE CGD026 69.75 71.35 CGD026 1.60 6.25 1.60m @ 6.25 TGC_PERC_USE CGD027 63.90 64.70 CGD027 0.80 3.69 0.80m @ 3.69 TGC_PERC_USE CGD028 60.30 62.02 CGD028 1.72 5.78 1.72m @ 5.78 TGC_PERC_USE CGD028 81.30 82.90 CGD028 1.60 6.45 1.60m @ 6.45 TGC_PERC_USE CGD028 113.05 114.75 CGD028 1.70 5.30 1.70m @ 5.30 TGC_PERC_USE CGD029 43.00 59.25 CGD029 16.25 8.90 16.25m @ 8.90 TGC_PERC_USE CGD029 60.18 62.00 CGD029 1.82 5.00 1.82m @ 5.00 TGC_PERC_USE CGD029 91.53 93.55 CGD029 2.02 6.04 2.02m @ 6.04 TGC_PERC_USE CGD030 80.09 86.18 CGD030 6.09 7.44 6.09m @ 7.44 TGC_PERC_USE CGD030 124.80 128.00 CGD030 3.20 5.84 3.20m @ 5.84 TGC_PERC_USE CGD031 35.05 41.76 CGD031 6.71 9.42 6.71m @ 9.42 TGC_PERC_USE CGD031 68.10 75.30 CGD031 7.20 5.82 7.20m @ 5.82 TGC_PERC_USE CGD031 76.30 82.79 CGD031 6.49 6.18 6.49m @ 6.18 TGC_PERC_USE CGD031 95.25 98.52 CGD031 3.27 6.82 3.27m @ 6.82 TGC_PERC_USE CGD032 28.30 36.90 CGD032 8.60 6.62 8.60m @ 6.62 TGC_PERC_USE CGD032 38.80 40.95 CGD032 2.15 3.28 2.15m @ 3.28 TGC_PERC_USE CGD033 49.30 50.96 CGD033 1.66 8.17 1.66m @ 8.17 TGC_PERC_USE CGD033 51.35 53.05 CGD033 1.70 11.01 1.70m @ 11.01 TGC_PERC_USE CGD033 64.45 65.60 CGD033 1.15 6.54 1.15m @ 6.54 TGC_PERC_USE CGD034 39.95 41.55 CGD034 1.60 6.87 1.60m @ 6.87 TGC_PERC_USE CGD034 73.50 74.70 CGD034 1.20 5.07 1.20m @ 5.07 TGC_PERC_USE

SGS Geosol's graphitic carbon assay methods and equipment include the LECO carbon-sulphur analyzer and high temperature combustion infrared detection. During this procedure, the carbon in the sample is converted to carbon dioxide CO2, which is then measured by infrared (IR) detectors.

Once the drilling is complete and all drillholes are assayed, the Company intends to process the obtained data in order to generate a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for the Capim Grosso asset, which will be combined with pilot metallurgical testing data and other relevant information in order to generate a Feasibility Study (FS) and fast track the project development.

Table 3: Graphitic carbon assays from a further 34 drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (all drillholes to date have intersected graphite). Drill core was halved, and samples taken according to visual grade estimation in one meter increments. Where visual grade was regarded as continuous, sampling was completed up to a maximum of 2 m increments. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 97% of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.

HOLE # FROM_m TO_m INTERVAL_m SAMPLE # TGC_% CGD017 102,05 103,05 1 U4531 0,18 CGD017 103,05 104,05 1 U4532 0,59 CGD017 104,05 105,05 1 U4533 0,17 CGD017 105,05 106,05 1 U4534 0,21 CGD017 106,05 107,15 1,1 U4535 1,98 CGD017 107,15 108,05 0,9 U4536 0,37 CGD017 113,02 114,02 1 U4537 4,04 CGD017 114,02 115,03 1,01 U4538 4,63 CGD017 145,72 146,72 1 U4539 1,55 CGD017 146,72 147,72 1 U4540 1,58 CGD017 147,72 148,14 0,42 U4541 <0,05 CGD018 66,32 67,16 0,84 U4542 0,53 CGD018 67,16 68,26 1,1 U4543 0,2 CGD018 68,26 69,26 1 U4544 0,22 CGD018 69,26 70,26 1 U4547 0,3 CGD018 70,26 71,1 0,84 U4548 <0,05 CGD018 71,1 71,9 0,8 U4549 N.A. CGD018 81,65 82,6 0,95 U4550 0,1 CGD018 82,6 83,6 1 U4551 0,06 CGD018 83,6 84,76 1,16 U4552 0,15 CGD018 83,6 84,76 1,16 U4553 0,08 CGD018 120,65 121,65 1 U4554 3,62 CGD018 121,65 122,48 0,83 U4555 6,62 CGD019 98,3 99,26 0,96 U4556 2,14 CGD020 5,58 6,8 1,22 U4557 2,02 CGD020 6,8 7,78 0,98 U4558 1,11 CGD020 31,98 32,85 0,87 U4559 1,23 CGD020 31,98 32,85 0,87 U4560 1,55 CGD020 32,85 33,8 0,95 U4561 2,7 CGD020 34,4 35,24 0,84 U4562 1,19 CGD020 35,24 36,08 0,84 U4563 3,43 CGD020 61,45 62,29 0,84 U4564 2,13 CGD020 73,91 74,91 1 U4567 4,13 CGD020 94,25 95,25 1 U4568 0,56 CGD020 95,25 96,25 1 U4569 1,54 CGD020 96,25 97,25 1 U4570 0,96 CGD020 97,25 98,25 1 U4571 1,02 CGD020 98,25 99,25 1 U4572 1,28 CGD020 98,25 99,25 1 U4573 1,19 CGD020 99,25 100,25 1 U4574 0,85 CGD020 100,25 101,25 1 U4575 1,06 CGD020 101,25 102,25 1 U4576 0,54 CGD020 102,25 103,25 1 U4577 1,16 CGD020 103,25 104,25 1 U4578 0,16 CGD020 104,25 105,25 1 U4579 <0,05 CGD020 104,25 105,25 1 U4580 <0,05 CGD020 105,25 106,09 0,84 U4581 0,11 CGD020 106,09 106,89 0,8 U4582 0,08 CGD020 106,89 107,69 0,8 U4583 1,33 CGD020 138,85 139,85 1 U4584 3,26 CGD020 139,85 140,85 1 U4588 1,96 CGD020 142 142,95 0,95 U4589 0,19 CGD020 150,45 151,25 0,8 U4590 3,8 CGD021 8,3 9,26 0,96 U4591 2,11 CGD021 10,2 11,1 0,9 U4592 5,82 CGD021 11,1 12,12 1,02 U4593 0,9 CGD021 13,5 14,5 1 U4595 0,79 CGD021 40,25 41,25 1 U4596 1,94 CGD021 41,25 42,25 1 U4597 2,84 CGD021 42,25 43,25 1 U4598 2,1 CGD021 43,25 44,2 0,95 U4599 3,03 CGD021 44,2 45,2 1 U4600 0,17 CGD021 45,2 46 0,8 A0002 N.A. CGD021 64,55 65,55 1 A0003 4,68 CGD021 65,55 66,6 1,05 A0004 5,75 CGD021 66,6 67,6 1 A0005 0,7 CGD021 67,6 68,6 1 A0008 1,89 CGD021 68,6 69,5 0,9 A0009 0,84 CGD021 69,5 70,35 0,85 A0010 0,19 CGD021 72,35 73,44 1,09 A0011 0,73 CGD021 73,44 74,3 0,86 A0012 2,05 CGD021 74,95 75,75 0,8 A0013 0,18 CGD021 79,17 80 0,83 A0015 2,21 CGD021 80 80,8 0,8 A0016 1,76 CGD021 80,8 81,6 0,8 A0017 1,18 CGD021 97,81 98,61 0,8 A0018 0,87 CGD021 107,13 108 0,87 A0019 0,61 CGD021 108 108,8 0,8 A0020 0,35 CGD021 108,8 109,6 0,8 A0022 0,14 CGD021 109,6 110,45 0,85 A0023 0,07 CGD021 111,45 112,25 0,8 A0024 0,08 CGD021 112,25 113,07 0,82 A0025 7,24 CGD021 113,2 114,33 1,13 A0028 0,82 CGD021 123,3 124,1 0,8 A0029 1,74 CGD021 136,55 137,35 0,8 A0030 0,31 CGD021 137,35 138,35 1 A0031 0,26 CGD021 138,35 139,35 1 A0032 0,93 CGD021 139,35 140,2 0,85 A0033 0,65 CGD021 140,2 141 0,8 A0035 0,11 CGD022 51,25 52,45 1,2 A0036 1,46 CGD022 52,45 53,56 1,11 A0037 0,44 CGD022 73,5 74,6 1,1 A0038 1 CGD022 77,55 78,35 0,8 A0039 9,43 CGD022 78,35 79,21 0,86 A0040 5,02 CGD022 79,75 80,75 1 A0042 5,57 CGD022 81,75 82,75 1 A0043 6 CGD022 82,75 83,7 0,95 A0044 10,53 CGD022 84,63 85,47 0,84 A0045 1,79 CGD022 88,3 89,3 1 A0048 5,7 CGD022 89,3 90,3 1 A0049 4,39 CGD022 90,3 91,3 1 A0050 1,58 CGD022 91,3 92,3 1 A0051 0,23 CGD022 92,3 93,13 0,83 A0052 0,55 CGD022 93,13 93,93 0,8 A0053 1,26 CGD022 160,16 161,32 1,16 A0055 1,69 CGD022 162,55 163,35 0,8 A0056 0,75 CGD022 164,54 165,37 0,83 A0057 1,34 CGD022 165,37 166,17 0,8 A0058 1,42 CGD022 166,17 166,97 0,8 A0059 0,44 CGD022 173,85 174,71 0,86 A0060 0,95 CGD023 8,15 9,15 1 A0062 3,09 CGD023 9,15 10,15 1 A0063 0,85 CGD023 10,15 10,97 0,82 A0064 1,25 CGD023 12,49 13,39 0,9 A0065 1,28 CGD023 13,39 14,39 1 A0068 1,12 CGD023 79,95 80,81 0,86 A0069 4,74 CGD023 88,74 89,54 0,8 A0070 1,62 CGD023 105,8 106,65 0,85 A0071 1,85 CGD023 108,28 109,48 1,2 A0072 1,53 CGD023 118,65 119,45 0,8 A0073 0,5 CGD023 131,75 132,9 1,15 A0075 1,95 CGD024 0,97 1,97 1 A0076 0,6 CGD024 1,97 3,1 1,13 A0077 1,24 CGD024 4,25 5,25 1 A0078 0,23 CGD024 5,25 6,25 1 A0079 0,72 CGD024 6,25 7,05 0,8 A0080 0,59 CGD024 8,2 9 0,8 A0082 0,09 CGD024 14 14,8 0,8 A0083 0,61 CGD024 14,8 15,75 0,95 A0084 0,28 CGD024 14,8 15,75 0,95 A0085 0,37 CGD024 20,15 21,15 1 A0088 0,24 CGD024 21,15 22,3 1,15 A0089 0,15 CGD024 24,7 25,7 1 A0090 0,29 CGD024 25,7 26,55 0,85 A0091 0,99 CGD024 27,15 27,95 0,8 A0092 0,48 CGD024 86,7 87,5 0,8 A0093 3,31 CGD024 91,68 92,48 0,8 A0095 0,2 CGD024 92,48 93,28 0,8 A0096 3,76 CGD024 123,7 124,5 0,8 A0097 1,28 CGD025 40,53 41,35 0,82 A0098 1,02 CGD025 42,29 43,29 1 A0099 0,61 CGD025 44,9 45,95 1,05 A0100 4,3 CGD025 45,95 47,1 1,15 A0103 2,48 CGD025 70,1 71,17 1,07 A0104 4,95 CGD025 110,1 110,9 0,8 A0105 0,35 CGD025 112,6 113,8 1,2 A0108 4,1 CGD025 113,8 114,85 1,05 A0109 0,58 CGD025 115,24 116,24 1 A0110 1,38 CGD025 116,24 117,24 1 A0111 6,28 CGD025 117,24 118,24 1 A0112 2,76 CGD025 118,24 119,04 0,8 A0113 0,55 CGD025 119,04 119,94 0,9 A0115 1,48 CGD025 143,35 144,15 0,8 A0116 1,64 CGD025 147,3 148,1 0,8 A0117 2 CGD026 29 30 1 A0118 5,72 CGD026 30 31 1 A0119 2,25 CGD026 39,9 40,7 0,8 A0120 0,93 CGD026 40,7 41,65 0,95 A0121 0,97 CGD026 41,65 42,55 0,9 A0122 2,44 CGD026 46,4 47,6 1,2 A0123 N.A. CGD026 49,93 50,87 0,94 A0124 0,91 CGD026 51,65 52,55 0,9 A0125 0,46 CGD026 52,55 53,35 0,8 A0126 1,66 CGD026 53,35 54,55 1,2 A0127 N.A. CGD026 54,55 55,67 1,12 A0128 0,3 CGD026 57,46 58,26 0,8 A0129 9,52 CGD026 58,26 59,06 0,8 A0130 7,36 CGD026 59,06 59,96 0,9 A0131 N.A. CGD026 59,96 60,94 0,98 A0132 14,51 CGD026 60,94 61,83 0,89 A0133 <0,05 CGD026 67,68 68,5 0,82 A0134 1,61 CGD026 69,75 70,55 0,8 A0135 1,89 CGD026 70,55 71,35 0,8 A0136 10,61 CGD026 74,4 75,6 1,2 A0137 0,63 CGD026 75,6 76,64 1,04 A0138 0,47 CGD027 59,9 60,9 1 A0149 0,28 CGD027 60,9 61,9 1 A0150 0,1 CGD027 61,9 62,9 1 A0151 1,54 CGD027 62,9 63,9 1 A0152 1,86 CGD027 63,9 64,7 0,8 A0153 3,69 CGD027 71,2 72,2 1 A0154 0,22 CGD027 72,2 73,2 1 A0155 1,03 CGD027 73,2 74,2 1 A0156 <0,05 CGD027 74,2 75 0,8 A0157 1,72 CGD027 75 75,93 0,93 A0158 2,35 CGD027 86,7 87,84 1,14 A0159 1,89 CGD027 87,84 88,98 1,14 A0160 2,97 CGD027 111 111,8 0,8 A0161 N.A. CGD027 111,8 112,6 0,8 A0162 N.A. CGD027 112,6 113,45 0,85 A0163 N.A. CGD028 59,1 60,3 1,2 A0164 0,53 CGD028 60,3 61,13 0,83 A0165 1,33 CGD028 61,13 62,02 0,89 A0166 9,93 CGD028 63,5 64,3 0,8 A0169 0,18 CGD028 80,3 81,3 1 A0170 N.A. CGD028 81,3 82,1 0,8 A0171 4,7 CGD028 82,1 82,9 0,8 A0172 8,19 CGD028 104,8 105,8 1 A0173 0,33 CGD028 105,8 106,8 1 A0174 0,59 CGD028 106,8 107,8 1 A0175 0,07 CGD028 107,8 109 1,2 A0176 0,26 CGD028 109 110 1 A0177 N.A. CGD028 110 111 1 A0178 N.A. CGD028 111 112,05 1,05 A0179 N.A. CGD028 112,05 113,05 1 A0180 N.A. CGD028 113,05 113,9 0,85 A0181 4,62 CGD028 113,9 114,75 0,85 A0182 5,98 CGD029 34,46 35,46 1 A0183 <0,05 CGD029 35,46 36,55 1,09 A0184 <0,05 CGD029 36,55 37,55 1 A0185 0,14 CGD029 37,55 38,55 1 A0186 0,31 CGD029 41 42 1 A0189 N.A. CGD029 42 43 1 A0190 N.A. CGD029 43 44,2 1,2 A0191 6,2 CGD029 44,2 45,2 1 A0192 7,79 CGD029 45,2 46,2 1 A0193 5,8 CGD029 46,2 47,2 1 A0194 6,15 CGD029 47,2 48,2 1 A0195 5,65 CGD029 48,2 49,2 1 A0196 7,58 CGD029 49,2 50,25 1,05 A0197 7,23 CGD029 50,25 51,25 1 A0198 7,86 CGD029 51,25 52,25 1 A0199 6,7 CGD029 52,25 53,25 1 A0200 6,9 CGD029 53,25 54,25 1 A0201 7,74 CGD029 54,25 55,25 1 A0202 14,12 CGD029 55,25 56,25 1 A0203 11,31 CGD029 56,25 57,25 1 A0204 13,77 CGD029 57,25 58,25 1 A0205 23,74 CGD029 58,25 59,25 1 A0206 4,46 CGD029 59,25 60,18 0,93 A0209 0,08 CGD029 60,18 61,09 0,91 A0210 2,51 CGD029 61,09 62 0,91 A0211 7,5 CGD029 68,75 69,65 0,9 A0212 N.A. CGD029 69,65 70,55 0,9 A0213 N.A. CGD029 70,55 71,43 0,88 A0214 N.A. CGD029 71,43 72,45 1,02 A0215 0,61 CGD029 73,5 74,6 1,1 A0216 0,69 CGD029 88,13 89,13 1 A0217 N.A. CGD029 89,13 89,93 0,8 A0218 1,82 CGD029 89,93 90,73 0,8 A0219 N.A. CGD029 90,73 91,53 0,8 A0220 N.A. CGD029 91,53 92,47 0,94 A0221 4,44 CGD029 92,47 93,55 1,08 A0222 7,44 CGD030 69,05 70 0,95 A0223 0,18 CGD030 70 70,85 0,85 A0224 0,37 CGD030 70,85 71,7 0,85 A0225 0,4 CGD030 77,22 78,02 0,8 A0226 0,6 CGD030 78,02 78,82 0,8 A0229 0,59 CGD030 78,82 79,68 0,86 A0230 0,07 CGD030 80,09 81,09 1 A0231 3,79 CGD030 81,09 82,05 0,96 A0232 12,3 CGD030 82,05 83,05 1 A0233 7,73 CGD030 83,05 84 0,95 A0234 6,64 CGD030 84 85 1 A0235 6,9 CGD030 85 86,18 1,18 A0236 7,41 CGD030 124,8 126 1,2 A0237 3,89 CGD030 126 126,8 0,8 A0238 1,46 CGD030 126,8 128 1,2 A0239 10,72 CGD031 31,7 32,7 1 A0240 N.A. CGD031 32,7 33,9 1,2 A0241 N.A. CGD031 33,9 35,05 1,15 A0242 N.A. CGD031 35,05 35,95 0,9 A0243 2,59 CGD031 35,95 36,86 0,91 A0244 5,82 CGD031 36,86 37,86 1 A0245 8,45 CGD031 37,86 38,86 1 A0246 3,93 CGD031 38,86 39,81 0,95 A0249 3,94 CGD031 39,81 40,81 1 A0250 18,78 CGD031 40,81 41,76 0,95 A0251 21,74 CGD031 41,76 42,56 0,8 A0252 0,74 CGD031 42,56 43,36 0,8 A0253 0,29 CGD031 43,36 44,36 1 A0254 N.A. CGD031 44,36 45,2 0,84 A0255 N.A. CGD031 45,2 46 0,8 A0256 N.A. CGD031 67 68,1 1,1 A0257 N.A. CGD031 68,1 69,3 1,2 A0258 2,09 CGD031 69,3 70,3 1 A0259 8,51 CGD031 70,3 71,3 1 A0260 9,51 CGD031 71,3 72,3 1 A0261 5,59 CGD031 72,3 73,3 1 A0262 3,51 CGD031 73,3 74,3 1 A0263 7,48 CGD031 74,3 75,3 1 A0264 4,83 CGD031 75,3 76,3 1 A0265 0,52 CGD031 76,3 77,3 1 A0266 7,34 CGD031 77,3 78,3 1 A0269 7,64 CGD031 78,3 79,5 1,2 A0270 4,92 CGD031 79,5 80,7 1,2 A0271 5,93 CGD031 80,7 81,79 1,09 A0272 4,23 CGD031 81,79 82,79 1 A0273 7,51 CGD031 82,79 83,8 1,01 A0274 0,94 CGD031 83,8 85 1,2 A0275 1,51 CGD031 85 85,82 0,82 A0276 2,12 CGD031 95,25 96,43 1,18 A0277 4,56 CGD031 96,43 97,61 1,18 A0278 10,33 CGD031 97,61 98,52 0,91 A0279 5,2 CGD032 22,1 23,1 1 A0280 0,23 CGD032 23,1 24,1 1 A0281 0,2 CGD032 24,1 25,1 1 A0282 0,21 CGD032 25,1 26,1 1 A0283 0,89 CGD032 26,1 27,1 1 A0284 0,63 CGD032 27,1 28,3 1,2 A0285 0,16 CGD032 28,3 29,1 0,8 A0286 12,58 CGD032 29,1 30,1 1 A0289 14,95 CGD032 30,1 31,3 1,2 A0290 3,13 CGD032 31,3 32,4 1,1 A0291 10,24 CGD032 32,4 33,2 0,8 A0292 2,84 CGD032 33,2 34 0,8 A0293 4,49 CGD032 34 34,8 0,8 A0294 2,43 CGD032 34,8 35,7 0,9 A0295 7,39 CGD032 35,7 36,9 1,2 A0296 2,04 CGD032 36,9 37,9 1 A0297 N.A. CGD032 37,9 38,8 0,9 A0298 N.A. CGD032 38,8 39,9 1,1 A0299 3,95 CGD032 39,9 40,95 1,05 A0300 2,58 CGD033 37,13 38,13 1 A0301 N.A. CGD033 38,13 39,08 0,95 A0302 N.A. CGD033 45,47 46,47 1 A0303 N.A. CGD033 46,47 47,43 0,96 A0304 0,9 CGD033 47,43 48,25 0,82 A0305 1,37 CGD033 48,25 49,3 1,05 A0306 0,93 CGD033 49,3 50,16 0,86 A0309 7,33 CGD033 50,16 50,96 0,8 A0310 9,08 CGD033 51,35 52,15 0,8 A0311 16,56 CGD033 52,15 53,05 0,9 A0312 6,08 CGD033 53,05 53,95 0,9 A0313 N.A. CGD033 53,95 54,9 0,95 A0314 N.A. CGD033 54,9 55,7 0,8 A0315 N.A. CGD033 64,45 65,6 1,15 A0316 6,54 CGD034 38,8 39,95 1,15 A0317 N.A. CGD034 39,95 40,75 0,8 A0318 10,57 CGD034 40,75 41,55 0,8 A0319 3,17 CGD034 41,55 42,55 1 A0320 N.A. CGD034 72,65 73,5 0,85 A0321 N.A. CGD034 73,5 74,7 1,2 A0322 5,07 CGD034 74,7 75,5 0,8 A0323 N.A. CGD034 75,5 76,3 0,8 A0324 N.A.

Qualified Persons

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is committed to becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to establish a strong position in the electric car battery supply chain. With the ongoing development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso Graphite Project, Gratomic is setting itself apart by seeking unique high-quality assets around the world. The Company remains true to its roots and will continue to explore graphite deposits with development potential. The Company ranked third among the top 10 preforming TSX Venture 50 mining stocks of 2022.

Large quantities of high-grade graphite concentrate have been shipped for testing following early positive results to confirm its suitability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its intended target markets. The Company will keep the public informed on the status of these tests and will announce the results as soon as they become available.

On the January 25, 2023 Gratomic announced that it had entered into a LOI with Graphex Technologies to supply graphite through existing facilities and develop a downstream processing facility in the continental US.

The Company has entered into a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element in supporting Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications through integrating its advanced atomic layered deposition technology to the coating of anode Graphite powders post micronizing and spheronizing.

