Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Provides Drilling Update on Capim Grosso Graphite Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) announces that an additional 1621.30 m of drilling (for a total of 4784.10 m to date of the 5,000-meter drilling campaign) on its Capim Grosso graphite project has been completed. 34 diamond drillholes (DD) have been completed to date. Included in this press release are assay details on holes CGD017 to CGD034. The project is located in the Bahia State of Brazil, with the Company holding a 100% controlling interest in the property.
Table 1: Drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (WGS84 UTM 24S)
NAME
X
Y
Z
AZIMUTH
DIP
EOH
CGD001
391942
8749876
381
45
-58
100.10
CGD002
391867
8749905
382
50
-60
141.20
CGD003
391926
8749863
381
50
-60
120.55
CGD004
391842
8749975
381
50
-60
93.15
CGD005
391775
8750076
378
50
-60
111.00
CGD006
391722
8750171
378
50
-60
120.65
CGD007
391626
8750343
375
50
-60
120.20
CGD008
391755
8750196
376
50
-60
100.05
CGD009
391603
8750328
376
50
-60
120.00
CGD010
391597
8750372
375
50
-60
141.00
CGD011
391574
8750352
376
50
-60
140.05
CGD012
391533
8750454
373
50
-60
134.65
CGD013
391431
8750595
373
50
-60
140.70
CGD014
391392
8750562
376
50
-60
206.90
CGD015
391336
8750756
371
50
-60
151.00
CGD016
391317
8750785
371
50
-60
151.15
CGD017
391294
8750765
372
50
-60
162.05
CGD018
391233
8750891
369
50
-60
130.20
CGD019
391115
8751066
371
50
-60
190.15
CGD020
390523
8751978
384
50
-60
190.75
CGD021
390438
8752101
385
50
-60
195.10
CGD022
390336
8752238
385
50
-60
202.20
CGD023
390247
8752387
375
50
-60
168.65
CGD024
390118
8752596
379
50
-60
150.00
CGD025
390452
8752076
376
50
-60
166.45
CGD026
390092
8752565
380
50
-60
150.05
CGD027
391136
8751095
357
50
-60
133.20
CGD028
391194
8750999
356
50
-60
146.10
CGD029
391254
8750917
357
50
-60
150.60
CGD030
391375
8750673
360
50
-60
170.75
CGD031
391664
8750265
365
50
-60
140.50
CGD032
391996
8749800
370
50
-60
80.50
CGD033
392021
8749741
372
50
-60
71.50
CGD034
392118
8749608
376
50
-70
93.00
The fifth batch of its drillhole assays from the Capim Grosso Project has been received from SGS Geosol in Brazil which included the following:
- 385 assays, which includes 32 internal Certified Reference Materials (CRM), 18 blanks and 13 duplicates from holes CGD017 to CGD034
Table 2: Table 2 highlights intervals from holes CGD017 to CGD034 on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (1 % TGC cut-off grade and 3 % minimum TGC grade used). More detailed information of the assay results from the 18 holes is set out in Table 3 below. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 97% of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.
DH_Hole
DH_From_m
DH_To_m
Hole_ID
Length_m
TGC_%
TGC_ BEST INTERVAL
CGD017
113.02
115.03
CGD017
2.01
4.34
2.01m @ 4.34 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD018
120.65
122.48
CGD018
1.83
4.98
1.83m @ 4.98 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD020
35.24
36.08
CGD020
0.84
3.43
0.84m @ 3.43 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD020
73.91
74.91
CGD020
1.00
4.13
1.00m @ 4.13 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD020
138.85
139.85
CGD020
1.00
3.26
1.00m @ 3.26 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD020
150.45
151.25
CGD020
0.80
3.80
0.80m @ 3.80 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD021
10.20
11.10
CGD021
0.90
5.82
0.90m @ 5.82 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD021
43.25
44.20
CGD021
0.95
3.03
0.95m @ 3.03 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD021
64.55
66.60
CGD021
2.05
5.23
2.05m @ 5.23 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD021
112.25
113.07
CGD021
0.82
7.24
0.82m @ 7.24 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD022
77.55
79.21
CGD022
1.66
7.15
1.66m @ 7.15 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD022
79.75
80.75
CGD022
1.00
5.57
1.00m @ 5.57 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD022
81.75
83.70
CGD022
1.95
8.21
1.95m @ 8.21 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD022
88.30
91.30
CGD022
3.00
3.89
3.00m @ 3.89 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD023
8.15
9.15
CGD023
1.00
3.09
1.00m @ 3.09 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD023
79.95
80.81
CGD023
0.86
4.74
0.86m @ 4.74 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD024
86.70
87.50
CGD024
0.80
3.31
0.80m @ 3.31 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD024
92.48
93.28
CGD024
0.80
3.76
0.80m @ 3.76 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD025
44.90
47.10
CGD025
2.20
3.35
2.20m @ 3.35 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD025
70.10
71.17
CGD025
1.07
4.95
1.07m @ 4.95 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD025
112.60
113.80
CGD025
1.20
4.10
1.20m @ 4.10 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD025
115.24
118.24
CGD025
3.00
3.47
3.00m @ 3.47 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD026
29.00
31.00
CGD026
2.00
3.99
2.00m @ 3.98 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD026
57.46
59.06
CGD026
1.60
8.44
1.60m @ 8.44 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD026
59.96
60.94
CGD026
0.98
14.51
0.98m @ 14.51 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD026
69.75
71.35
CGD026
1.60
6.25
1.60m @ 6.25 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD027
63.90
64.70
CGD027
0.80
3.69
0.80m @ 3.69 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD028
60.30
62.02
CGD028
1.72
5.78
1.72m @ 5.78 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD028
81.30
82.90
CGD028
1.60
6.45
1.60m @ 6.45 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD028
113.05
114.75
CGD028
1.70
5.30
1.70m @ 5.30 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD029
43.00
59.25
CGD029
16.25
8.90
16.25m @ 8.90 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD029
60.18
62.00
CGD029
1.82
5.00
1.82m @ 5.00 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD029
91.53
93.55
CGD029
2.02
6.04
2.02m @ 6.04 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD030
80.09
86.18
CGD030
6.09
7.44
6.09m @ 7.44 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD030
124.80
128.00
CGD030
3.20
5.84
3.20m @ 5.84 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD031
35.05
41.76
CGD031
6.71
9.42
6.71m @ 9.42 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD031
68.10
75.30
CGD031
7.20
5.82
7.20m @ 5.82 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD031
76.30
82.79
CGD031
6.49
6.18
6.49m @ 6.18 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD031
95.25
98.52
CGD031
3.27
6.82
3.27m @ 6.82 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD032
28.30
36.90
CGD032
8.60
6.62
8.60m @ 6.62 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD032
38.80
40.95
CGD032
2.15
3.28
2.15m @ 3.28 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD033
49.30
50.96
CGD033
1.66
8.17
1.66m @ 8.17 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD033
51.35
53.05
CGD033
1.70
11.01
1.70m @ 11.01 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD033
64.45
65.60
CGD033
1.15
6.54
1.15m @ 6.54 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD034
39.95
41.55
CGD034
1.60
6.87
1.60m @ 6.87 TGC_PERC_USE
CGD034
73.50
74.70
CGD034
1.20
5.07
1.20m @ 5.07 TGC_PERC_USE
SGS Geosol's graphitic carbon assay methods and equipment include the LECO carbon-sulphur analyzer and high temperature combustion infrared detection. During this procedure, the carbon in the sample is converted to carbon dioxide CO2, which is then measured by infrared (IR) detectors.
Once the drilling is complete and all drillholes are assayed, the Company intends to process the obtained data in order to generate a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for the Capim Grosso asset, which will be combined with pilot metallurgical testing data and other relevant information in order to generate a Feasibility Study (FS) and fast track the project development.
Table 3: Graphitic carbon assays from a further 34 drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (all drillholes to date have intersected graphite). Drill core was halved, and samples taken according to visual grade estimation in one meter increments. Where visual grade was regarded as continuous, sampling was completed up to a maximum of 2 m increments. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 97% of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.
HOLE #
FROM_m
TO_m
INTERVAL_m
SAMPLE #
TGC_%
CGD017
102,05
103,05
1
U4531
0,18
CGD017
103,05
104,05
1
U4532
0,59
CGD017
104,05
105,05
1
U4533
0,17
CGD017
105,05
106,05
1
U4534
0,21
CGD017
106,05
107,15
1,1
U4535
1,98
CGD017
107,15
108,05
0,9
U4536
0,37
CGD017
113,02
114,02
1
U4537
4,04
CGD017
114,02
115,03
1,01
U4538
4,63
CGD017
145,72
146,72
1
U4539
1,55
CGD017
146,72
147,72
1
U4540
1,58
CGD017
147,72
148,14
0,42
U4541
<0,05
CGD018
66,32
67,16
0,84
U4542
0,53
CGD018
67,16
68,26
1,1
U4543
0,2
CGD018
68,26
69,26
1
U4544
0,22
CGD018
69,26
70,26
1
U4547
0,3
CGD018
70,26
71,1
0,84
U4548
<0,05
CGD018
71,1
71,9
0,8
U4549
N.A.
CGD018
81,65
82,6
0,95
U4550
0,1
CGD018
82,6
83,6
1
U4551
0,06
CGD018
83,6
84,76
1,16
U4552
0,15
CGD018
83,6
84,76
1,16
U4553
0,08
CGD018
120,65
121,65
1
U4554
3,62
CGD018
121,65
122,48
0,83
U4555
6,62
CGD019
98,3
99,26
0,96
U4556
2,14
CGD020
5,58
6,8
1,22
U4557
2,02
CGD020
6,8
7,78
0,98
U4558
1,11
CGD020
31,98
32,85
0,87
U4559
1,23
CGD020
31,98
32,85
0,87
U4560
1,55
CGD020
32,85
33,8
0,95
U4561
2,7
CGD020
34,4
35,24
0,84
U4562
1,19
CGD020
35,24
36,08
0,84
U4563
3,43
CGD020
61,45
62,29
0,84
U4564
2,13
CGD020
73,91
74,91
1
U4567
4,13
CGD020
94,25
95,25
1
U4568
0,56
CGD020
95,25
96,25
1
U4569
1,54
CGD020
96,25
97,25
1
U4570
0,96
CGD020
97,25
98,25
1
U4571
1,02
CGD020
98,25
99,25
1
U4572
1,28
CGD020
98,25
99,25
1
U4573
1,19
CGD020
99,25
100,25
1
U4574
0,85
CGD020
100,25
101,25
1
U4575
1,06
CGD020
101,25
102,25
1
U4576
0,54
CGD020
102,25
103,25
1
U4577
1,16
CGD020
103,25
104,25
1
U4578
0,16
CGD020
104,25
105,25
1
U4579
<0,05
CGD020
104,25
105,25
1
U4580
<0,05
CGD020
105,25
106,09
0,84
U4581
0,11
CGD020
106,09
106,89
0,8
U4582
0,08
CGD020
106,89
107,69
0,8
U4583
1,33
CGD020
138,85
139,85
1
U4584
3,26
CGD020
139,85
140,85
1
U4588
1,96
CGD020
142
142,95
0,95
U4589
0,19
CGD020
150,45
151,25
0,8
U4590
3,8
CGD021
8,3
9,26
0,96
U4591
2,11
CGD021
10,2
11,1
0,9
U4592
5,82
CGD021
11,1
12,12
1,02
U4593
0,9
CGD021
13,5
14,5
1
U4595
0,79
CGD021
40,25
41,25
1
U4596
1,94
CGD021
41,25
42,25
1
U4597
2,84
CGD021
42,25
43,25
1
U4598
2,1
CGD021
43,25
44,2
0,95
U4599
3,03
CGD021
44,2
45,2
1
U4600
0,17
CGD021
45,2
46
0,8
A0002
N.A.
CGD021
64,55
65,55
1
A0003
4,68
CGD021
65,55
66,6
1,05
A0004
5,75
CGD021
66,6
67,6
1
A0005
0,7
CGD021
67,6
68,6
1
A0008
1,89
CGD021
68,6
69,5
0,9
A0009
0,84
CGD021
69,5
70,35
0,85
A0010
0,19
CGD021
72,35
73,44
1,09
A0011
0,73
CGD021
73,44
74,3
0,86
A0012
2,05
CGD021
74,95
75,75
0,8
A0013
0,18
CGD021
79,17
80
0,83
A0015
2,21
CGD021
80
80,8
0,8
A0016
1,76
CGD021
80,8
81,6
0,8
A0017
1,18
CGD021
97,81
98,61
0,8
A0018
0,87
CGD021
107,13
108
0,87
A0019
0,61
CGD021
108
108,8
0,8
A0020
0,35
CGD021
108,8
109,6
0,8
A0022
0,14
CGD021
109,6
110,45
0,85
A0023
0,07
CGD021
111,45
112,25
0,8
A0024
0,08
CGD021
112,25
113,07
0,82
A0025
7,24
CGD021
113,2
114,33
1,13
A0028
0,82
CGD021
123,3
124,1
0,8
A0029
1,74
CGD021
136,55
137,35
0,8
A0030
0,31
CGD021
137,35
138,35
1
A0031
0,26
CGD021
138,35
139,35
1
A0032
0,93
CGD021
139,35
140,2
0,85
A0033
0,65
CGD021
140,2
141
0,8
A0035
0,11
CGD022
51,25
52,45
1,2
A0036
1,46
CGD022
52,45
53,56
1,11
A0037
0,44
CGD022
73,5
74,6
1,1
A0038
1
CGD022
77,55
78,35
0,8
A0039
9,43
CGD022
78,35
79,21
0,86
A0040
5,02
CGD022
79,75
80,75
1
A0042
5,57
CGD022
81,75
82,75
1
A0043
6
CGD022
82,75
83,7
0,95
A0044
10,53
CGD022
84,63
85,47
0,84
A0045
1,79
CGD022
88,3
89,3
1
A0048
5,7
CGD022
89,3
90,3
1
A0049
4,39
CGD022
90,3
91,3
1
A0050
1,58
CGD022
91,3
92,3
1
A0051
0,23
CGD022
92,3
93,13
0,83
A0052
0,55
CGD022
93,13
93,93
0,8
A0053
1,26
CGD022
160,16
161,32
1,16
A0055
1,69
CGD022
162,55
163,35
0,8
A0056
0,75
CGD022
164,54
165,37
0,83
A0057
1,34
CGD022
165,37
166,17
0,8
A0058
1,42
CGD022
166,17
166,97
0,8
A0059
0,44
CGD022
173,85
174,71
0,86
A0060
0,95
CGD023
8,15
9,15
1
A0062
3,09
CGD023
9,15
10,15
1
A0063
0,85
CGD023
10,15
10,97
0,82
A0064
1,25
CGD023
12,49
13,39
0,9
A0065
1,28
CGD023
13,39
14,39
1
A0068
1,12
CGD023
79,95
80,81
0,86
A0069
4,74
CGD023
88,74
89,54
0,8
A0070
1,62
CGD023
105,8
106,65
0,85
A0071
1,85
CGD023
108,28
109,48
1,2
A0072
1,53
CGD023
118,65
119,45
0,8
A0073
0,5
CGD023
131,75
132,9
1,15
A0075
1,95
CGD024
0,97
1,97
1
A0076
0,6
CGD024
1,97
3,1
1,13
A0077
1,24
CGD024
4,25
5,25
1
A0078
0,23
CGD024
5,25
6,25
1
A0079
0,72
CGD024
6,25
7,05
0,8
A0080
0,59
CGD024
8,2
9
0,8
A0082
0,09
CGD024
14
14,8
0,8
A0083
0,61
CGD024
14,8
15,75
0,95
A0084
0,28
CGD024
14,8
15,75
0,95
A0085
0,37
CGD024
20,15
21,15
1
A0088
0,24
CGD024
21,15
22,3
1,15
A0089
0,15
CGD024
24,7
25,7
1
A0090
0,29
CGD024
25,7
26,55
0,85
A0091
0,99
CGD024
27,15
27,95
0,8
A0092
0,48
CGD024
86,7
87,5
0,8
A0093
3,31
CGD024
91,68
92,48
0,8
A0095
0,2
CGD024
92,48
93,28
0,8
A0096
3,76
CGD024
123,7
124,5
0,8
A0097
1,28
CGD025
40,53
41,35
0,82
A0098
1,02
CGD025
42,29
43,29
1
A0099
0,61
CGD025
44,9
45,95
1,05
A0100
4,3
CGD025
45,95
47,1
1,15
A0103
2,48
CGD025
70,1
71,17
1,07
A0104
4,95
CGD025
110,1
110,9
0,8
A0105
0,35
CGD025
112,6
113,8
1,2
A0108
4,1
CGD025
113,8
114,85
1,05
A0109
0,58
CGD025
115,24
116,24
1
A0110
1,38
CGD025
116,24
117,24
1
A0111
6,28
CGD025
117,24
118,24
1
A0112
2,76
CGD025
118,24
119,04
0,8
A0113
0,55
CGD025
119,04
119,94
0,9
A0115
1,48
CGD025
143,35
144,15
0,8
A0116
1,64
CGD025
147,3
148,1
0,8
A0117
2
CGD026
29
30
1
A0118
5,72
CGD026
30
31
1
A0119
2,25
CGD026
39,9
40,7
0,8
A0120
0,93
CGD026
40,7
41,65
0,95
A0121
0,97
CGD026
41,65
42,55
0,9
A0122
2,44
CGD026
46,4
47,6
1,2
A0123
N.A.
CGD026
49,93
50,87
0,94
A0124
0,91
CGD026
51,65
52,55
0,9
A0125
0,46
CGD026
52,55
53,35
0,8
A0126
1,66
CGD026
53,35
54,55
1,2
A0127
N.A.
CGD026
54,55
55,67
1,12
A0128
0,3
CGD026
57,46
58,26
0,8
A0129
9,52
CGD026
58,26
59,06
0,8
A0130
7,36
CGD026
59,06
59,96
0,9
A0131
N.A.
CGD026
59,96
60,94
0,98
A0132
14,51
CGD026
60,94
61,83
0,89
A0133
<0,05
CGD026
67,68
68,5
0,82
A0134
1,61
CGD026
69,75
70,55
0,8
A0135
1,89
CGD026
70,55
71,35
0,8
A0136
10,61
CGD026
74,4
75,6
1,2
A0137
0,63
CGD026
75,6
76,64
1,04
A0138
0,47
CGD027
59,9
60,9
1
A0149
0,28
CGD027
60,9
61,9
1
A0150
0,1
CGD027
61,9
62,9
1
A0151
1,54
CGD027
62,9
63,9
1
A0152
1,86
CGD027
63,9
64,7
0,8
A0153
3,69
CGD027
71,2
72,2
1
A0154
0,22
CGD027
72,2
73,2
1
A0155
1,03
CGD027
73,2
74,2
1
A0156
<0,05
CGD027
74,2
75
0,8
A0157
1,72
CGD027
75
75,93
0,93
A0158
2,35
CGD027
86,7
87,84
1,14
A0159
1,89
CGD027
87,84
88,98
1,14
A0160
2,97
CGD027
111
111,8
0,8
A0161
N.A.
CGD027
111,8
112,6
0,8
A0162
N.A.
CGD027
112,6
113,45
0,85
A0163
N.A.
CGD028
59,1
60,3
1,2
A0164
0,53
CGD028
60,3
61,13
0,83
A0165
1,33
CGD028
61,13
62,02
0,89
A0166
9,93
CGD028
63,5
64,3
0,8
A0169
0,18
CGD028
80,3
81,3
1
A0170
N.A.
CGD028
81,3
82,1
0,8
A0171
4,7
CGD028
82,1
82,9
0,8
A0172
8,19
CGD028
104,8
105,8
1
A0173
0,33
CGD028
105,8
106,8
1
A0174
0,59
CGD028
106,8
107,8
1
A0175
0,07
CGD028
107,8
109
1,2
A0176
0,26
CGD028
109
110
1
A0177
N.A.
CGD028
110
111
1
A0178
N.A.
CGD028
111
112,05
1,05
A0179
N.A.
CGD028
112,05
113,05
1
A0180
N.A.
CGD028
113,05
113,9
0,85
A0181
4,62
CGD028
113,9
114,75
0,85
A0182
5,98
CGD029
34,46
35,46
1
A0183
<0,05
CGD029
35,46
36,55
1,09
A0184
<0,05
CGD029
36,55
37,55
1
A0185
0,14
CGD029
37,55
38,55
1
A0186
0,31
CGD029
41
42
1
A0189
N.A.
CGD029
42
43
1
A0190
N.A.
CGD029
43
44,2
1,2
A0191
6,2
CGD029
44,2
45,2
1
A0192
7,79
CGD029
45,2
46,2
1
A0193
5,8
CGD029
46,2
47,2
1
A0194
6,15
CGD029
47,2
48,2
1
A0195
5,65
CGD029
48,2
49,2
1
A0196
7,58
CGD029
49,2
50,25
1,05
A0197
7,23
CGD029
50,25
51,25
1
A0198
7,86
CGD029
51,25
52,25
1
A0199
6,7
CGD029
52,25
53,25
1
A0200
6,9
CGD029
53,25
54,25
1
A0201
7,74
CGD029
54,25
55,25
1
A0202
14,12
CGD029
55,25
56,25
1
A0203
11,31
CGD029
56,25
57,25
1
A0204
13,77
CGD029
57,25
58,25
1
A0205
23,74
CGD029
58,25
59,25
1
A0206
4,46
CGD029
59,25
60,18
0,93
A0209
0,08
CGD029
60,18
61,09
0,91
A0210
2,51
CGD029
61,09
62
0,91
A0211
7,5
CGD029
68,75
69,65
0,9
A0212
N.A.
CGD029
69,65
70,55
0,9
A0213
N.A.
CGD029
70,55
71,43
0,88
A0214
N.A.
CGD029
71,43
72,45
1,02
A0215
0,61
CGD029
73,5
74,6
1,1
A0216
0,69
CGD029
88,13
89,13
1
A0217
N.A.
CGD029
89,13
89,93
0,8
A0218
1,82
CGD029
89,93
90,73
0,8
A0219
N.A.
CGD029
90,73
91,53
0,8
A0220
N.A.
CGD029
91,53
92,47
0,94
A0221
4,44
CGD029
92,47
93,55
1,08
A0222
7,44
CGD030
69,05
70
0,95
A0223
0,18
CGD030
70
70,85
0,85
A0224
0,37
CGD030
70,85
71,7
0,85
A0225
0,4
CGD030
77,22
78,02
0,8
A0226
0,6
CGD030
78,02
78,82
0,8
A0229
0,59
CGD030
78,82
79,68
0,86
A0230
0,07
CGD030
80,09
81,09
1
A0231
3,79
CGD030
81,09
82,05
0,96
A0232
12,3
CGD030
82,05
83,05
1
A0233
7,73
CGD030
83,05
84
0,95
A0234
6,64
CGD030
84
85
1
A0235
6,9
CGD030
85
86,18
1,18
A0236
7,41
CGD030
124,8
126
1,2
A0237
3,89
CGD030
126
126,8
0,8
A0238
1,46
CGD030
126,8
128
1,2
A0239
10,72
CGD031
31,7
32,7
1
A0240
N.A.
CGD031
32,7
33,9
1,2
A0241
N.A.
CGD031
33,9
35,05
1,15
A0242
N.A.
CGD031
35,05
35,95
0,9
A0243
2,59
CGD031
35,95
36,86
0,91
A0244
5,82
CGD031
36,86
37,86
1
A0245
8,45
CGD031
37,86
38,86
1
A0246
3,93
CGD031
38,86
39,81
0,95
A0249
3,94
CGD031
39,81
40,81
1
A0250
18,78
CGD031
40,81
41,76
0,95
A0251
21,74
CGD031
41,76
42,56
0,8
A0252
0,74
CGD031
42,56
43,36
0,8
A0253
0,29
CGD031
43,36
44,36
1
A0254
N.A.
CGD031
44,36
45,2
0,84
A0255
N.A.
CGD031
45,2
46
0,8
A0256
N.A.
CGD031
67
68,1
1,1
A0257
N.A.
CGD031
68,1
69,3
1,2
A0258
2,09
CGD031
69,3
70,3
1
A0259
8,51
CGD031
70,3
71,3
1
A0260
9,51
CGD031
71,3
72,3
1
A0261
5,59
CGD031
72,3
73,3
1
A0262
3,51
CGD031
73,3
74,3
1
A0263
7,48
CGD031
74,3
75,3
1
A0264
4,83
CGD031
75,3
76,3
1
A0265
0,52
CGD031
76,3
77,3
1
A0266
7,34
CGD031
77,3
78,3
1
A0269
7,64
CGD031
78,3
79,5
1,2
A0270
4,92
CGD031
79,5
80,7
1,2
A0271
5,93
CGD031
80,7
81,79
1,09
A0272
4,23
CGD031
81,79
82,79
1
A0273
7,51
CGD031
82,79
83,8
1,01
A0274
0,94
CGD031
83,8
85
1,2
A0275
1,51
CGD031
85
85,82
0,82
A0276
2,12
CGD031
95,25
96,43
1,18
A0277
4,56
CGD031
96,43
97,61
1,18
A0278
10,33
CGD031
97,61
98,52
0,91
A0279
5,2
CGD032
22,1
23,1
1
A0280
0,23
CGD032
23,1
24,1
1
A0281
0,2
CGD032
24,1
25,1
1
A0282
0,21
CGD032
25,1
26,1
1
A0283
0,89
CGD032
26,1
27,1
1
A0284
0,63
CGD032
27,1
28,3
1,2
A0285
0,16
CGD032
28,3
29,1
0,8
A0286
12,58
CGD032
29,1
30,1
1
A0289
14,95
CGD032
30,1
31,3
1,2
A0290
3,13
CGD032
31,3
32,4
1,1
A0291
10,24
CGD032
32,4
33,2
0,8
A0292
2,84
CGD032
33,2
34
0,8
A0293
4,49
CGD032
34
34,8
0,8
A0294
2,43
CGD032
34,8
35,7
0,9
A0295
7,39
CGD032
35,7
36,9
1,2
A0296
2,04
CGD032
36,9
37,9
1
A0297
N.A.
CGD032
37,9
38,8
0,9
A0298
N.A.
CGD032
38,8
39,9
1,1
A0299
3,95
CGD032
39,9
40,95
1,05
A0300
2,58
CGD033
37,13
38,13
1
A0301
N.A.
CGD033
38,13
39,08
0,95
A0302
N.A.
CGD033
45,47
46,47
1
A0303
N.A.
CGD033
46,47
47,43
0,96
A0304
0,9
CGD033
47,43
48,25
0,82
A0305
1,37
CGD033
48,25
49,3
1,05
A0306
0,93
CGD033
49,3
50,16
0,86
A0309
7,33
CGD033
50,16
50,96
0,8
A0310
9,08
CGD033
51,35
52,15
0,8
A0311
16,56
CGD033
52,15
53,05
0,9
A0312
6,08
CGD033
53,05
53,95
0,9
A0313
N.A.
CGD033
53,95
54,9
0,95
A0314
N.A.
CGD033
54,9
55,7
0,8
A0315
N.A.
CGD033
64,45
65,6
1,15
A0316
6,54
CGD034
38,8
39,95
1,15
A0317
N.A.
CGD034
39,95
40,75
0,8
A0318
10,57
CGD034
40,75
41,55
0,8
A0319
3,17
CGD034
41,55
42,55
1
A0320
N.A.
CGD034
72,65
73,5
0,85
A0321
N.A.
CGD034
73,5
74,7
1,2
A0322
5,07
CGD034
74,7
75,5
0,8
A0323
N.A.
CGD034
75,5
76,3
0,8
A0324
N.A.
Qualified Persons
Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.
About Gratomic
Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is committed to becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to establish a strong position in the electric car battery supply chain. With the ongoing development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso Graphite Project, Gratomic is setting itself apart by seeking unique high-quality assets around the world. The Company remains true to its roots and will continue to explore graphite deposits with development potential. The Company ranked third among the top 10 preforming TSX Venture 50 mining stocks of 2022.
Large quantities of high-grade graphite concentrate have been shipped for testing following early positive results to confirm its suitability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its intended target markets. The Company will keep the public informed on the status of these tests and will announce the results as soon as they become available.
On the January 25, 2023 Gratomic announced that it had entered into a LOI with Graphex Technologies to supply graphite through existing facilities and develop a downstream processing facility in the continental US.
The Company has entered into a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element in supporting Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications through integrating its advanced atomic layered deposition technology to the coating of anode Graphite powders post micronizing and spheronizing.
Forward Looking Statements:
This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)
