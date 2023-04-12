London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Utopia Messenger, the fully decentralized messaging platform, is excited to announce the launch of a new feature that will change the way users interact with their messaging app. The company is introducing ChatGPT Assistant, a complimentary feature that offers 24/7 assistance to all Utopia Messenger users.

ChatGPT Assistant is a powerful tool that helps users navigate Utopia Messenger's many features, providing answers to questions and offering assistance whenever needed. Whether users are new to Utopia Messenger or seasoned veterans, ChatGPT Assistant is always available to provide help and guidance.

Utopia Messenger is a fully decentralized messaging platform that offers unparalleled privacy and security to its users. With no servers, no data mining, and no tracking, Utopia Messenger provides users with complete control over their data and communications. In addition, Utopia Messenger offers a range of unique features, including the ability to send and receive UUSD, the platform's own stablecoin, and a range of privacy tools to keep users' data safe.

"Utopia Messenger is proud to introduce ChatGPT Assistant, a feature that will make using our platform even easier and more convenient," said Samantha Brown, spokesperson for Utopia Messenger. "We believe that this new feature will be a game-changer for our users, offering unparalleled convenience and support."

ChatGPT Assistant is available and complimentary to all Utopia Messenger users. To get started, simply download the app from the Utopia website and start using the platform. With ChatGPT Assistant, users will always have the help needed right at their fingertips.

For more information about Utopia Messenger and its features, please visit the Utopia website.

About Utopia Messenger

