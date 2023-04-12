Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Emerald Fields, the Colorado-based cannabis dispensary chain known for their award-winning Cherry Creek and Manitou Springs locations, has expanded their retail footprint in the Boulder and Denver areas from two marijuana dispensaries to six.

Since their acquisition by Schwazze in 2022, the Emerald Fields team has opened up four new recreational dispensaries, including locations in South Boulder, the Denver Highlands neighborhood, Wash Park, and Aurora. The details for each new dispensary are below.

Emerald Fields Dispensary Manitou Springs

27 Manitou Ave

Manitou Springs, CO 80829

(719) 375-0554

Emerald Fields Dispensary Cherry Creek

4182 E Virginia Ave

Glendale, CO 80246

(303) 377-1501

Emerald Fields Dispensary Aurora

503 Havana St

Aurora, CO 80010

(720) 669-3571

Emerald Fields Dispensary Highlands

2675 W 38th Ave

Denver, CO 80211

(720) 389-9179

Emerald Fields Dispensary South Boulder

5190 S Boulder Rd

Boulder, CO 80303

(303) 499-2898

Emerald Fields Dispensary Wash Park

2215 E Mississippi Ave

Denver, CO 80210

(720) 595-3143

About Emerald Fields

Emerald Fields proudly sells some of the best cannabis products available. With a wide selection of concentrates, edibles, tinctures and more, Emerald Fields has something for everyone. Their primary mission is to provide each customer with a comfortable and informative dispensary experience to make sure each of their customers feels relaxed and not intimidated by all the options. Not only is their selection unmatched, they have one of the most competitive loyalty membership programs in the entire country. Emerald Fields also gives back to the community in many ways, by supporting their local community.

Media Contact:

Brittanny Szalewski, brittanny.szalewski@schwazze.com

