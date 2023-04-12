Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Emerald Fields, the Colorado-based cannabis dispensary chain known for their award-winning Cherry Creek and Manitou Springs locations, has expanded their retail footprint in the Boulder and Denver areas from two marijuana dispensaries to six.
Since their acquisition by Schwazze in 2022, the Emerald Fields team has opened up four new recreational dispensaries, including locations in South Boulder, the Denver Highlands neighborhood, Wash Park, and Aurora. The details for each new dispensary are below.
Emerald Fields Dispensary Manitou Springs
27 Manitou Ave
Manitou Springs, CO 80829
(719) 375-0554
Emerald Fields Dispensary Cherry Creek
4182 E Virginia Ave
Glendale, CO 80246
(303) 377-1501
Emerald Fields Dispensary Aurora
503 Havana St
Aurora, CO 80010
(720) 669-3571
Emerald Fields Dispensary Highlands
2675 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
(720) 389-9179
Emerald Fields Dispensary South Boulder
5190 S Boulder Rd
Boulder, CO 80303
(303) 499-2898
Emerald Fields Dispensary Wash Park
2215 E Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80210
(720) 595-3143
About Emerald Fields
Emerald Fields proudly sells some of the best cannabis products available. With a wide selection of concentrates, edibles, tinctures and more, Emerald Fields has something for everyone. Their primary mission is to provide each customer with a comfortable and informative dispensary experience to make sure each of their customers feels relaxed and not intimidated by all the options. Not only is their selection unmatched, they have one of the most competitive loyalty membership programs in the entire country. Emerald Fields also gives back to the community in many ways, by supporting their local community.
Media Contact:
Brittanny Szalewski, brittanny.szalewski@schwazze.com
