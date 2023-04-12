TriplePundit: Five Reasons To Tune Into the Global Inclusive Growth Summit

Originally published on TriplePundit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / It's springtime in Washington, D.C. The weather is getting warmer, the cherry blossoms have bloomed, and global leaders are descending upon the nation's capital for the World Bank Group and IMF Spring Meetings, where they will take on the evolving role of multilateral collaboration in solving global challenges like economic inequality and climate change.

Alongside these meetings, the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and the Aspen Institute will host the 2023 Global Inclusive Growth Summit, assembling leaders to shine a spotlight on the power of the private sector to drive scalable and sustainable impact, in partnership with government and social sectors.

The event, which will be livestreamed to a global audience, will take place on Thursday, April 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. With more than 15 sessions featuring over 30 speakers and thought leaders, there are so many reasons to tune in - but here are our top five.

1. Get inspired by transformational business leaders talking about real-world impact

Hear corporate CEOs like Verizon's Hans Vestberg, Chobani's Hamdi Ulukaya, and Mastercard's Michael Miebach share how their companies are using their expertise and networks to help tackle global challenges like the digital divide and the global refugee crisis.

2. Learn how influencers are using their platforms to advocate for inclusion

Today, there are 1.8 billion people between the ages of 10 and 24 - the largest generation of youth in history. Trevor Noah and Lilly Singh will speak about using their unique talents and perspectives to empower youth to foster inclusive growth from the ground up.

3. Understand what it will take to collectively advance progress toward gender equality

Research shows that women are powerful drivers of global development and economic growth. Yet, at current rates, women will not achieve economic parity until 2154. Global philanthropist Melinda French Gates will join Trevor Noah in a conversation about women's economic power, envisioning a world where women and men contribute and benefit equally from prosperity, and sharing their perspectives for accelerating progress.

4. Get a past and present view of the impact of climate change on communities

To understand the consequences of climate change and how it is exacerbating inequality, we need to know what it's like on the front lines of the most impacted populations. Join Hindou Ibrahim, president of the Association for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad, as she shares her perspective on what it will take to protect people and the planet from climate change.

5. Explore the evolving role of public-private partnerships to digitize the last mile

Digital technology is starting to be woven into everyday life, from rural farms and medical clinics to schools and businesses. Ensuring technology brings transformative change that improves lives and livelihoods requires intention and innovative partnerships. Take part as Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and Mastercard Vice Chairman Mike Froman discuss how the public and private sectors can work together to build a trusted digital ecosystem that supports democratic principles and fosters inclusive and sustainable economic development.

For a closer look at the speakers and topics in store, check out the complete 2023 Global Inclusive Growth Summit agenda and register here.

