Gladstone Investment Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to report earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 after the stock market closes on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its earnings results. Please call (866) 373-3416 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 18, 2023. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13736838.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website, www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to Investment@gladstonecompanies.com.

About Gladstone Investment Corporation: Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

