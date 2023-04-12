Pure Cycle Corporation: Pure Cycle Announces Financial Results for the Six Months Ended February 28, 2023

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced it produced its sixteenth consecutive fiscal quarter with positive net income. Pure Cycle continues to see positive results from its Sky Ranch Master Planned Community with over 100 new home starts in Phase 2A and the initiation of construction in our next 211 lots in Phase 2B with all four of our homebuilder partners excited to continue building homes at Sky Ranch. While the national and local housing markets are experiencing some headwinds, our Sky Ranch community continues to see robust new home starts due to its much-needed entry level priced homes in the most active front range market. In addition to our lots for sale, we continue to build homes for our own portfolio of single-family rentals, with 10 homes under construction and nearing completion. In addition, industrial water sales to oil and gas operations, although slow throughout the winter months, continued to generate positive results for that line of business and are forecasted to produce record water deliveries and oil and gas operations water sale revenues through the remainder of our fiscal year. Highlights for the first half of fiscal 2023 are presented below.

Highlights

Revenues for the three and six months ended February 29, 2023, were $3.0 million and $4.3 million which drove pre-tax income of $0.3 million and $0.6 million

EBITDA for the three and six months ended February 28, 2023 of $0.9 million and $1.7 million (EBITDA defined below)

Cash and investments totaled $22.5 million as of February 28, 2023

"Rising interest rates have generated headwinds in the housing markets with many buyers deferring the purchase of a new home. Even with the broader market headwinds, our real-time delivery of lots to our homebuilder customers and our just in time payment for lot deliveries optimizing cash flows for both Pure Cycle and our homebuilder partners has demonstrated their value with all our homebuilders aggressively building new homes in Phase 2A and purchasing lots in our next Phase 2B. While the timing of lot deliveries has varied from the previous year due to market pressures, Sky Ranch continues to be among the Denver metropolitan area's most affordable and successful Master Planned Communities" commented Mr. Harding, CEO of Pure Cycle. "The winter months are always a seasonally slow time for home sales and construction, yet despite this, our homebuilding partners continue to construct homes at Sky Ranch and our Phase 2A is nearly 90% complete, with 156 of the 219 taps being sold and our homebuilder partners all wanted to make sure they have additional lots for continued building in Phase 2B. In addition to robust demand for our "For Sale" homes at Sky Ranch, working with our homebuilder partners we nearly doubled our Single-Family Rental lots in Phase 2B moving from 10 units to17 units. We continue to see strong demand for rental units at Sky Ranch with multiple highly qualified applicants for each unit we bring online. Our entry level priced homes for sale and for rent will remain attractive in this market and we believe the future growth at Sky Ranch will remain strong," concluded Mr. Harding.

Financial Summary

Revenue

For the three months ended February 28, 2023 and 2022, we reported total revenues of $3.0 million and $4.7 million. This was generated by our water and wastewater resource development segment ($1.5 million and $2.8 million), our land development segment ($1.5 million and $1.8 million), and our single-family rental business (less than $0.1 million in both periods). For the six months ended February 28, 2023 and 2022, we reported total revenues of $4.3 million and $8.9 million. This was generated by our water and wastewater resource development segment ($2.2 million and $3.9 million), our land development segment ($2.0 million and $5.0 million), and our single-family rental business (less than $0.1 million in both periods). The decline in revenue for both periods presented was predominately due to a reduction in commercial water sales to oil and gas operators, and the slowing of the housing industry, which resulted in our construction activities being slowed over the winter to align the timing of our lot deliveries with the projected home absorptions from our homebuilding partners.

For the three months ended February 28, 2023 and 2022, we sold 35 and 27 taps for $1.0 million and $0.9 million. For the six months ended February 28, 2023 and 2022, we sold 39 and 36 taps for $1.1 million and $1.1 million. These taps were sold predominately at our Sky Ranch community where we have sold a total of 798 water and wastewater taps since we began developing Sky Ranch in 2017.

As of February 28, 2023, the single-family rental business has four homes built and rented with ten additional units under construction with expected delivery dates beginning in May 2023. Additionally, after February 28, we amended two builder contracts for Phases 2B-D to change lot prices and retain an additional 19 lots which we will use in our rental division.

Profitability

We continue to be profitable with net income, positive earnings per share, and positive EBITDA as detailed in the table below:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands, except share information) February 28, 2023 February 28, 2022 February 28, 2023 February 28, 2022 Net income $ 189 $ 1,693 $ 348 $ 3,207 Add back: Interest expense 47 13 97 21 Taxes 90 501 220 978 Deprecation / depletion / amortization 583 449 1,076 888 EBITDA $ 909 $ 2,656 $ 1,741 $ 5,094 Fully diluted earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 0.13

Working Capital

We reported working capital (current assets less current liabilities) of $20.3 million as of February 28, 2023, with $22.5 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

"Although the housing market softened near the end of our fiscal 2022, which continued into 2023, our strong balance sheet remains our differentiator. We have positioned ourselves with three very strong and long-term producing assets that have in the past proven to weather the inevitable up and down-market cycles. We continue to invest in our core asset, water, which we believe is the most valuable long-term, appreciable asset we can own," commented Kevin McNeill, CFO of Pure Cycle. "With the continued participation from each of our homebuilders and increase demand for industrial water sales from oil and gas operations, we continue to forecast a strong fiscal 2023, as we continue to focus on providing a reasonably priced lot in a market that is desperate for reasonably priced homes" concluded Mr. McNeill.

Operational Summary

Water and Wastewater Resource Development

For the three months ended February 28, 2023 and 2022, we delivered 10.6 million gallons and 137.9 million gallons of water to customers, a 92% decrease. For the six months ended February 28, 2023 and 2022, we delivered 78.0 million gallons and 215.2 million gallons to customers, a 64% decrease. This decrease in water sales was primarily due to declines in water used in oil and gas operations as oil and gas operators focus on other locations along the Colorado front range due to prioritizing lease obligations. Additionally, we saw a reduction in construction water needs at Sky Ranch from slowed construction activities because of the downturn in the housing market overall and declines in water sales as less new landscaping was installed in 2023. Water and wastewater tap sales remained consistent for the periods presented. Tap sales are driven by building permit applications and are not contractually established with the builders. As evidenced by the $1.2 million of surface use payments (reported in other income) we received in Q1-2023, we believe we will see stronger water sales to oil and gas operators for the remainder of fiscal 2023.

We also continued acquiring water rights with the acquisition of additional water wells in the Lost Creek Basin for $0.3 million, which will be added to our other Lost Creek Water and our overall water portfolio for use within our Service Areas.

Land Development

Lot sales revenue decreased for the three and six months ended February 28, 2023 compared to 2022 due to the reduction of construction activities to align our deliverables with the timing of home sale absorptions by the homebuilders. Because lot sale revenue is recognized as construction progresses, revenue will fluctuate due to timing of construction activities and lot deliveries. Subsequent to February 28, 2023, we began construction activities on our next 211 Phase 2B lots and received all three first milestone payments from the home builders on the milestone payment plan, which totaled $4.1 million in payments, so revenue will begin being recognized on Phase 2B in our Q3-2023.

Single Family Rentals

We are currently renting four single-family homes at Sky Ranch under separate one-year non-cancellable leases. As of February 28, 2023, we also have ten more units under construction which we expect to be delivered at various dates throughout fiscal 2023 beginning in early May 2023.

Share Repurchase Authorization

On November 2, 2022, our Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program. The program is open-ended and authorizes repurchases of up to an aggregate of 200,000 shares of common stock in the open market. No shares have been repurchased under the repurchase program.

The following table presents our unaudited results of operations for the three and six months ended February 28, 2023 and 2022:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands, except share information) February 28, 2023 February 28, 2022 February 28, 2023 February 28, 2022 Revenues:







Metered water usage from:







Municipal customers $ 83 $ 69 $ 204 $ 180 Commercial customers 59 1,541 451 2,137 Wastewater treatment fees 78 64 141 119 Water and wastewater tap fees 994 913 1,144 1,174 Lot sales 1,391 1,629 1,904 4,574 Project management fees 123 200 131 448 Single-family rentals 31 26 56 34 Special facility projects and other 231 222 299 270 Total revenues 2,990 4,664 4,330 8,936

Expenses: Water service operations 402 570 881 859 Wastewater service operations 116 99 254 228 Land development construction costs 188 295 331 826 Project management costs 74 46 146 46 Single-family rental costs 19 4 29 7 Depletion and depreciation 461 352 839 706 Other 141 141 247 219 Total cost of revenues 1,401 1,507 2,727 2,891

General and administrative expenses 1,707 1,552 3,095 2,876 Depreciation 122 97 237 182 Operating (loss) income (240 ) 1,508 (1,729 ) 2,987

Other income (expense): Interest income - related party 263 525 510 885 Interest income - Investments 218 2 446 3 Oil and gas royalty income, net 67 110 183 207 Oil and gas lease income, net 19 48 38 96 Other, net (1 ) 14 1,217 28 Interest expense, net (47 ) (13 ) (97 ) (21 ) Income from operations before income taxes 279 2,194 568 4,185 Income tax expense 90 501 220 978 Net income $ 189 $ 1,693 $ 348 $ 3,207

Earnings per common share - basic and diluted Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 0.13 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 24,023,775 23,944,141 24,004,677 23,931,307 Diluted 24,142,300 24,184,161 24,114,089 24,194,579



The following table presents our consolidated financial position as of February 28, 2023 (unaudited) and August 31, 2022 (audited):

(In thousands, except shares) February 28, 2023 August 31, 2022 ASSETS: (unaudited)

Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,224 $ 34,894 Investments in U.S. Treasury Bills 15,245 - Trade accounts receivable, net 2,121 2,425 Income taxes receivable 1,610 - Prepaid expenses and other assets 603 467 Total current assets 26,803 37,786 Restricted cash 2,331 2,328 Investments in water and water systems, net 58,368 58,763 Construction in progress 3,383 1,224 Single-family rental units 1,500 975 Land and mineral rights: Held for development 8,082 6,773 Held for investment purposes 451 451 Other assets 2,485 2,463 Notes receivable - related parties, including accrued interest Reimbursable public improvements 20,609 17,208 Other 1,299 1,120 Operating leases - right of use assets 103 138 Total assets $ 125,414 $ 129,229

LIABILITIES: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 656 $ 849 Accrued liabilities 1,644 2,029 Accrued liabilities - related parties 154 560 Income taxes payable - 2,530 Deferred lot sale revenues 3,473 4,275 Deferred water sales revenues 533 570 Debt, current portion 10 10 Total current liabilities 6,469 10,823 Participating interests in export water supply - 323 Debt, less current portion 3,945 3,950 Deferred tax liability, net 1,241 1,075 Lease obligations - operating leases, less current portion 25 62 Total liabilities 11,609 16,233 Commitments and contingencies

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Series B preferred shares: par value $0.001 per share, 25 million authorized;

432,513 issued and outstanding (liquidation preference of $432,513) - - Common shares: par value 1/3 of $.01 per share, 40.0 million authorized;

24,054,843 and 23,980,645 outstanding, respectively 80 80 Additional paid-in capital 174,611 174,150 Accumulated deficit (60,886 ) (61,234 ) Total shareholders' equity 113,805 112,996 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 125,414 $ 129,229



