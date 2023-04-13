Trevor Noah, Bethenny Frankel to Deliver Keynotes at Upcoming Meltwater Summit, June 21-22

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, a global leader in media, social and consumer intelligence, today announced Trevor Noah, comedian and best-selling author, and Bethenny Frankel, founder and CEO of Skinnygirl, will deliver highly-anticipated keynotes at the upcoming Meltwater Summit, June 21-22 in New York City.



Meltwater Summit, now in its third year, offers an opportunity for marketing and communications professionals to hear from speakers, industry experts, and top brands and learn how to cut through the noise for more meaningful connections with customers.

In addition to keynote speakers Noah and Frankel, the Meltwater Summit will welcome more than 30 industry thought-leaders and brands to discuss a variety of topics impacting marketing and communications professionals today, including executive thought leadership, influencer relationships, social listening, measurement, purpose-driven communication and more.

Among the speakers at Meltwater Summit 2023 will be:

Selman Careaga , President, the Coca-Cola Company

, President, the Coca-Cola Company Christine Haughney Dare-Bryan , Editor at Large, Inc. Magazine

, Editor at Large, Inc. Magazine Chris Chiames , Chief Communications Officer, Carnival Cruise Line

, Chief Communications Officer, Carnival Cruise Line James Wright , Global CEO, Red Havas

, Global CEO, Red Havas Dayan Candappa, Chief Content Officer, Newsweek

Chief Content Officer, Newsweek Zaria Parvez , Global Social Media Manager, Duolingo

, Global Social Media Manager, Duolingo Stacie Barrett , Director of Internal Communication, Domino's

, Director of Internal Communication, Domino's Sheila Mulligan , Managing Director, Edelman

, Managing Director, Edelman Danny Gardner , Social Intelligence Lead, Haleon

, Social Intelligence Lead, Haleon Rose Jia , Head of Growth Marketing, Amazon

, Head of Growth Marketing, Amazon Miri Rodriguez, Senior Storyteller State & Local Gov., Microsoft



"We are thrilled to have such an incredible lineup of talented industry experts in attendance at the Meltwater Summit this year," said John Box, Chief Executive Officer, Meltwater. "We know how challenging it can be to effectively reach audiences in our digital world, and our goal is to help marketing and communications professionals 'Engage with Impact' by building trust and loyalty with their customers."

Sponsors participating in Meltwater Summit 2023 include Red Havas, Converseon, 3BL and more.

Learn more about the Meltwater Summit and register here: www.meltwater.com/summit

