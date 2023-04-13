A few days ago, the biotech company Defence Therapeutics announced the launch of its mRNA vaccine program against cancer. The assumption behind this: mRNA vaccines become more effective when combined with Defence Therapeutics' patented drug enhancer Accum. The Company now wants to test a specially produced mRNA vaccine in its pure form against the combination of mRNA vaccine and Accum in a clinical trial. Looking more closely at the challenges of mRNA vaccines, Accum could also make other projects more effective and become a sought-after adjuvant technology around mRNA. Find out what is behind it and how great the potential could be.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...