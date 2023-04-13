WALLIX creates We Edu, an Educational Program for Engineering Schools and Universities to Accelerate the Training of Cybersecurity Specialists

WALLIX launches We Edu, an educational program for engineering schools and universities, to introduce cybersecurity students to a market-leading PAM solution that is essential for all organizations that want to maintain control of their digital access. In this way, WALLIX offers young graduates advantageous and differentiating professional training in the job market.

We Edu is part of the France 2030 ambition, the government's plan to accelerate cybersecurity in France and train more young people and professionals in cybersecurity. To this end, We Edu provides technical training to engineering school students and graduates, to facilitate their recruitment and fill the shortage of thousands of talents.

To achieve its ambition, WALLIX signs its first We Edu partnership with ESIEA, which shares common values on the vision of a safer digital world and the urgent need to train cybersecurity experts.

Paris, April 13th, 2023 - WALLIX, (Euronext ALLIX) a European cybersecurity software publisher expert in Access and Identity Solutions, launches We Edu, a program aimed at higher education institutions to train cybersecurity students in a market-leading PAM (Privileged Access Management) solution. This technology is considered essential for organizations by analysts such as Gartner or KuppingerCole to regain control of digital access and prevent cyberattacks. With the We Edu program, WALLIX provides educational resources and licenses of WALLIX PAM4ALL, its unified digital access management solution, for teaching future cybersecurity experts. To achieve its ambition, WALLIX signs its first We Edu partnership with ESIEA, which trains leading engineers in the field of computer and digital sciences.

We Edu, to build together a more responsible digital future

WALLIX, as a European cybersecurity company, is committed to digital responsibility and acts to raise awareness among future generations of the growing need to protect digital access, identities, and data.



The company is committed to training new generations of cybersecurity experts and is gearing its societal commitment towards education. Specifically, WALLIX supports We Edu partner schools and universities in mastering a market-leading PAM solution. WALLIX provides the WALLIX PAM4ALL software suite, trains teachers and students who, at the end of their course, will be able to take the certification exam. By doing so, the publisher offers young graduates a technical springboard that will make them directly operational and facilitate their recruitment by organizations looking for specialists to implement a PAM solution that is essential to control their digital access.

In addition, the We Edu initiative is part of the France 2030 national cybersecurity acceleration strategy. To ensure the country's industrial and technological sovereignty, France has made cybersecurity a strategic sector. This involves five areas of development for our cybersecurity industry, including the training of young people and professionals to address the talent shortage in a burgeoning sector. It also comes against a backdrop of resource shortages in Europe and globally, where there is a shortage of 3.7 million cybersecurity specialists, which means just as many job opportunities to be filled.

"In line with our activity of providing solutions for the protection of organizations' information systems and data, it is natural for us to participate in the education of all those who tomorrow will manage, design or use digital tools. This is why we have launched a program for students: WALLIX We Edu. Our ambition is to raise awareness, through learning the solutions we manufacture, of the need to protect identities, secure access to digital systems and ensure the training of new generations in new technologies in the professions of the future. These are the jobs to be found in cybersecurity, one of the most promising strategic sectors for young job seekers," explains Jean-Noël de Galzain, CEO and founder of WALLIX.

We Edu and ESIEA: 1st realization of this ambition

WALLIX and ESIEA share common values on the vision of a more secure and responsible digital world in terms of data protection and privacy, as well as a common prognosis on the urgent need to train cybersecurity specialists of all levels. To meet this need, WALLIX brought its professional expertise to the construction of the educational program that became the Cybersecurity Degree and Cybersecurity Masters courses offered by ESIEA.

The use of the WALLIX PAM4ALL solution, as part of the practical work courses, allows students to acquire practical knowledge in addition to theoretical knowledge, and a keen sense of the reality of the field, thanks to a European solution deployed by thousands of customers worldwide.

"Our partnership with WALLIX ticks more boxes than the relationships we traditionally have with the professional world: we work on the design of educational programs, of course on professional integration through internships or apprenticeships, and then we use WALLIX's concrete solutions in the courses with the possibility of offering students professional certification," explains Jean- Marc Loeser, Director of Development at Groupe ESIEA.

ABOUT ESIEA

Since 1958, ESIEA has been training useful digital engineers who want to use technology to preserve the planet and improve people's lives. A historic player in the digital revolution and the contemporary technological world, ESIEA belongs to all of its graduates, who have been responsible for its governance for over 60 years.

Its vocation is to train engineers, experts in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence & Datascience, Software Engineering, Virtual Reality & Immersive Systems or Embedded & Autonomous Systems, to help meet the needs of companies in the digital industry.

A member of the French Conférence des Grandes Écoles (CGE), it awards an engineering degree (Bac+5) accredited by the Commission des Titres d'Ingénieur (CTI) and has more than 2,000 students on its Paris/Ivry-sur-Seine and Laval campuses.

The Engineering Cycle can be followed entirely on a work-study basis and allows students to benefit from an additional 3 years of professional experience.

ESIEA also offers a Specialized Master's degree in Information and Systems Security (MS-SIS). Moreover, the MS-SIS is the first Specialized master's program to give its future graduates the opportunity to obtain the prestigious title of "Information Systems Security Expert" (ESSI) from the ANSSI.

www.esiea.fr/en/

ABOUT WALLIX

WALLIX is the European specialist in access and digital identity security and the world leader in PAM (Privileged Access Management). Its technologies enable organizations to meet today's challenges in IT network protection and data security. They also provide detection and resilience to cyberattacks and protect organizations' digital assets in addition to maintaining business continuity of IT systems, in the cloud, and in industrial networks. These technologies simplify compliance with regulatory requirements for access to critical IT infrastructure and data. With its PAM4ALL, PAM4OT, and Trustelem solutions, WALLIX helps its customers modernize their information systems and put cybersecurity at the service of their digital transformation. The company relies on a network of certified distributors, resellers, and integrators to support more than 2,000 organizations worldwide in all sectors of the economy. The company is listed on Euronext (ALLIX). The founders and managers, as well as the investment structure Thierry Dassault Holding are the historical reference shareholders.

OT.security by WALLIX is a brand dedicated to the security of digital access and identities in industrial environments.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

