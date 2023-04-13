XP Power confirmed that trading in Q123 was in line with its expectations. As expected, order intake declined from the record level a year ago, reflecting an improving supply chain and softening end-market demand, particularly for semiconductor equipment and industrial technology. Revenue and profitability were higher than a year ago. The strong backlog provides good visibility for the remainder of the year and we expect it to gradually reduce as current year orders are shipped and customers revert to pre-pandemic ordering patterns. We maintain our forecasts.

