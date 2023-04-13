Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2023) - Multinational holding company, Next Level Holdings, LLC, has launched a new investment option, the Principal & Interest Protected Note With Full Insurance Protection, that provides a unique paradigm in investing. Paired with an insurance policy, this investment option protects investors against loss of principal and offers a 24% annual return.





The founder and CEO of Next Level Holdings, Paul Regan, has launched absolute return hedge funds backed by dedicated insurance policies from top-rated insurance carriers that provide a contractual assurance of returns of 24% per annum and protect against loss of principal.

Regan's investment strategy exploits spot price differences for physical commodities like gold, timber, and coffee. The hedge funds carry insurance policies issued by top-rated insurance companies. The security of capital and risk management is the core of Next Level Holdings' approach, and the investment strategies do not require being right about time, price, or market direction.

Capital growth and preservation in one product

Next Level Holdings' investment options provide a low-risk arbitrage strategy combined with a dedicated insurance policy. The company's fully licensed entity coordinates the export and shipping of physical commodities to international refineries within its network, ensuring a smooth and secure investment process.

The launch of this innovative investment option is a unique offering in the market that provides a new opportunity for capital preservation. With its low-risk arbitrage strategy combined with a dedicated insurance policy that protects investors against loss of principal and guarantees a 24% annual return, Next Level Holdings' Principal & Interest Protected Note With Full Insurance Protection is a compelling investment option.

Investor benefits

Next Level Holdings' investors enjoy a 24% APR, surpassing the industry standard yield of 5% or 6%. Through this strategy, the company is committed to providing innovative investment strategies that minimize risk and deliver impressive returns for its investors.

"We have to go back decades to see so much conflict in the world, and at the same time, inflation is extremely high. The combination of high inflation with central bank policy uncertainty creates this environment of really high risk and volatility. If there ever was a time for investors to take a flight to safety it is right now," Regan said in light of the investment's announcement.

About Next Level Holdings

Next Level Holdings, LLC is a multinational company specializing in risk-managed investment strategies. They offer a unique investment option, the fully insured guaranteed note investment, which provides investors with predictable monthly income and returns ranging from 24% to 27.4% per year. This investment product is an excellent alternative to standard annuities as it offers iron-clad guarantees backed by top-rated insurance carriers rated by AM Best.

