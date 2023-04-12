Anzeige
Maha Energy AB Publishes the Annual Report for 2022

Maha Energy AB (publ) ("Maha" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of the Annual Report for 2022. The report is available hereto (in English and Swedish) and on the Company's website at www.mahaenergy.ca.

For more information, please contact:
Paulo Mendonça (CEO)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11
info@mahaenergy.ca

Jakob Sintring (Head of IR)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11
info@mahaenergy.ca

Miscellaneous
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 23:45 CEST on 12 April 2023.

About Maha
Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. Maha the Mafraq field in Block 70 in the Sultanate of Oman and assets in the United States. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Grayville, Illinois, USA and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca


